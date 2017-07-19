News By Tag
ACEC/MA announces Parsons as 2017 winner of Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The Beach Road over Lagoon Pond Project involved replacement of the bascule bridge carrying Beach Road over Lagoon Pond between Oak Bluffs and Tisbury. In addition to providing a new crossing for roadway traffic, project concerns were safety issues for mariners related to
restricted sight lines in the channel, and reduction of the number of bridge openings during the summer season. Parsons' solution was to provide a slightly higher profile, with the bascule leaf shifted 50 feet to the west. The bascule included an innovative rotating trunnion girder allowing a greater angle of opening and simplified installation.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
