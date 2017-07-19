Six Worthy Teachings That Can Empower Your Business in Email Marketing

Contact

-- A survey by Experian (http://www.experian.com/)revealed that for every $1 spent on email marketing, $44.25 is the average return on investment. The fact stands to show the staggering growth of email marketing over the years. Although previously visualized as an alternative way to reach clients as opposed to unswerving communication, these email strategies have scaled its way into the corporate channel at a breathtaking speed.Today, more companies are realizing the influence that efficient email marketing creates on business and are using these email strategies as a way to convert email receivers into potential clients. Email marketing is a personal, economical, non-intrusive and highly effective method to get your business and its services into the limelight. While this method of email techniques is undoubtedly smart and simple, there are many who struggle to meet the primary benchmark for productive email marketing even today.Here are seven teachings that will help you add more credibility and help empower your business via key email marketing techniques:· Keep emails unpretentious:Simplicity is important when it comes to generating pertinent email techniques. Many businesses over-clutter an email by trying to fit everything they wish to deliver in a single email. While that may seem like a good way to reach out to a client, the method also makes it confusing, impersonal and fails to grab attention. Instead, emphasize on modest content, appropriate images and build personalized emails. This is also an excellent approach while drafting the sign-up page. Overall, the content should be crisp, short, yet convey the message efficiently to the receiver.· Timing is vital: Despite the best content, striking images, fancy fonts, and a long mailers' list, emails often go unnoticed or unread given the timelines are wrong. It is advisable to create email techniques during the initial phase and time the response rate accordingly. Most emails also receive a better response when sent between Tuesday to Thursday since the other days are closer to the weekend and less promising in terms of business emails. However, as each company and type of clientele differ from the other; one should opt to design his or her own timing methodology after in-depth analyzing tactics.· Make it stand apart: Email is one of the most personalized ways of communication. To make it interesting, try incorporating images, memes, short videos and engaging content in your emails. With different tools and personalization options available, as part of many creative soft wares, designing interactive emails have become easy.Pro-Tip: Instead of addressing the email to a group, try a personalized approach – create content addressed to an individual. This makes it easy to grab the receivers' attention and creates higher response rate.· Play by your own rules: While there are some critical aspects of good email marketing, there are no rules that are set in stone. Being one of the most widely used tools for marketing and reaching out to potential clients, business emails have undergone a drastic revolution in the past years and the feedback from each mailer is different. A practical approach is to try different methods and pick the one that works best for you. However, also ensure you take into consideration how many emails get a response, timelines that work and the ones that deliver the best outcome for your email.· Make it worth the read: Irrespective of the content of an email or creativity of the designer, not many receivers would read an email, given it does not prove informative or useful for them. Ensure that every email sent out has something to offer to the receiver. One can include a suggestion or offer a piece of advice through each email to makes it beneficial. However, this does not mean giving away the purpose of the email itself. Create mystery through the email to tempt the user to learn more. Leaving it to the imagination create a sense of eagerness and pushes the receiver to log onto the website to know more.· Pitch in that extra buck for mobile-friendly emails: People access mobile phones and tablets more than laptops. Although mobile-friendly emails may require you to shell out an extra buck or two, it is definitely a rewarding investment in the long run. Ensure your content is short and precise and links and tabs are conveniently spaced to support mobile-friendly formats.Lastly, work on tracking results and, strive to deliver more quality emails as opposed to targeting a large list of contacts. Experiment with different tactics and means to reach out and go with what works best. Once you start receiving responses, do not lose momentum. Keep subscribers and mailers well engaged with relevant content and helpful information through creative emails. Make sure you reap the benefits of these email-marketing strategies and keep up the consistency of the process.