Time effeciency is topic for Aug. 9 NAWBO meeting

-- Want tips on living a time-efficient life? Join members of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), Phoenix Chapter, and their guests on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Speaker for the luncheon meeting will be Renee Dee, a trained executive coach, leadership trainer, speaker and writer.There are 64,720 minutes in a day. Those minutes don't accrue to the next day, and once they are gone, you can't get them back. In fact, you have to spend all of those minutes wisely. From Dee's presentation, attendees will take away:• New technology that will support your efficient use of time;• Creative strategies to merge everyday life with accomplishment;and• The discipline to live a time-efficient life.Cost for the Aug. 9 luncheon meeting is $38 and $48 for guests. For information on meeting location and to make a reservation, visit www.nawbophx.org.NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development;create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations;and transform public policy and influence opinion makers. For more information about the Phoenix Metro Chapter, founded in 1985, visit nawbophx.org.