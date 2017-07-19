News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Time effeciency is topic for Aug. 9 NAWBO meeting
Speaker Renee Dee will present tips on living an efficient life.
There are 64,720 minutes in a day. Those minutes don't accrue to the next day, and once they are gone, you can't get them back. In fact, you have to spend all of those minutes wisely. From Dee's presentation, attendees will take away:
• New technology that will support your efficient use of time;
• Creative strategies to merge everyday life with accomplishment;
• The discipline to live a time-efficient life.
Cost for the Aug. 9 luncheon meeting is $38 and $48 for guests. For information on meeting location and to make a reservation, visit www.nawbophx.org.
About NAWBO
NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development;
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse