Rep. Jared Polis to visit Longmont Bistro for Startup Day Across America
Rep. Polis will be having lunch at our restaurant on August 1st, 2017. He and his guest will learn more about our restaurant and its mission to employ people with developmental disabilities. The restaurant works closely with Sample Supports. Sample Supports is one of the fastest growing disability support agencies in Colorado.
Rep. Polis has invited U.S. Representative Ken Buck and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. We are excited to share our mission with our national representatives and local press.
More about our restaurant:
• The restaurant and food truck have created 50+ jobs in Longmont.
• We employ over 20 clients with developmental disabilities in competitive jobs.
• Our clients are offered community based employment where they can learn the job skills to work independently.
• We were named "Colorado's Best Beer Bar" in 2017 by Craft Beer.com
Samples World Bistro was founded by Mark and Carmen Sample. Both will be joining Rep. Polis and his team for lunch. Mark Sample is former beer brewer turned entrepreneur. His passion for quality food and beer inspired him to create the restaurant. His wife Carmen Sample is a serial entrepreneur who is CEO of Sample Supports and has a very popular leadership and entrepreneurial blog. Mark and Carmen have been very active in their local business community, championing the revitalization of Downtown Longmont.
Rep. Polis believes entrepreneurship is an essential component of a strong community and a strong economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, firms less than one year old created 1.7 million jobs or 60% of total employment growth in 2015. More than half these jobs were from firms with fewer than 10 employees. These startup companies are involved in a variety of industries including technology, retail, healthcare, entertainment, consulting, and education. Startup Day Across America also provides local entrepreneurs with an opportunity to educate their elected officials about the challenges they are facing and discuss how federal policy can support their efforts to test new ideas, create new products, and grow their businesses. Entrepreneurs often take tremendous financial risks in order to move a business forward, and it is critical that local entrepreneurs know they have the support of their elected officials and community members.
The Samples team are proud to host such an esteemed guest as Rep. Jared Polis, and thanks Longmont and Boulder County for helping them become what they have become in the community.
Learn more about Samples World Bistro - http://www.samplesworldbistro.com/
Learn more about Sample Supports - http://www.samplesupports.com/
