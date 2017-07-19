 
Find Your Voice-Become Great at Public Speaking

As a child I had dreams of becoming a teacher. I remember playing school in my parent's basement, playing the role of school teacher. The dolls and toys were my students.
 
 
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Then I moved on to my front porch.  I held classes on the front steps of my house and I would invite all of my friends and neighbors to come and hear what I had to say.

Funny thing is, they actually came.

Public speaking has always been my passion.

The first REAL opportunity to officially speak publicly came in high school.  As vice president of my student counsel, I gave the key note speech at a high school awards ceremony.  I knew then that this is what I was born to do.

Several years later, as an adult, I began speaking in churches and also in my career.

As the former Director of Client Operations for a health management company, I was responsible for developing and presenting information to local, and city government municipalities on health care issues.  I also began to speak and teach in my church, as well as other local churches in my area.

After I began my business I landed my first corporate coaching contract with the State of Tennessee, as a performance coach.  I traveled the state for several months, facilitating 4 hour leadership coaching workshops for their upper level managers, across various departments including the department of corrections, the police department, the fire department, and the department of mental health.

The question I get asked most often is how do I speak publicly without getting nervous.

Part of it comes from simply doing what I've been called to do.  I believe that I was born for this. I believe that this is why God created me, so I speak with a sense of purpose.

Secondly, I can't say that I never get nervous.  I did when I first started speaking publicly, and I still do on occasion. The secret is not in avoiding that nervous feeling, the secret is in simply doing what you are afraid to do.

I teach aspiring speakers how to find their authentic voice.

Take the course.

Learn more at http://www.drjackijones.com

Source:Dr. Jacki Jones
Email:***@drjackijones.com Email Verified
