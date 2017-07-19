 
Most Affordable General Contractor In Denver Metro Is Blue Ox Contracting And Consulting

Need a General Contractor now for interior remodeling for your new renovation project but don't want to pay Custom Remodeling prices? Call Blue Ox today for a FREE quote on your next interior remodeling project at 720-412-0403. blueoxcc.com
 
 
DENVER - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting is a "One Stop Shop" when it comes to interior remodeling and their labor prices are far below their competitors in the Denver Metro area. Their qualified technicians specialize in interior remodeling and there is no reason to call multiple contractors because Blue Ox plans, supervises, and completes the projects on their own without the need of other contractors. Blue Ox offers complete Project Management with charging extra for this service. They do not mark up materials for profit, and they give itemized billing for all phases of your project. How refreshing is that? Blue Ox will send a licensed General Contractor to your site to estimate your project and give consultation as how the project should proceed. Please visit their web site at blueoxcc.com to see the many services that they offer and feel free to use the Contact page to set up your FREE estimate. During normal working hours call 720-412-0403 to book your appointment with one of our Project Coordinators. Blue Ox services the whole Denver Metro area from Ft. Collins to Colorado Springs. Give them a call and you will be glad you did!

