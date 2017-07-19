 
News By Tag
* Newhire
* #SeniorLiving
* #ResidentCareServices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clearfield
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield welcomes new Director of Resident Care Services

RN Cheryl Cole brings clinical and regulatory background in geriatrics
 
 
Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole
CLEARFIELD, Pa. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield recently named Cheryl Cole as Director of Resident Care Services at the senior living community.

   Cole, 45, brings a wealth of experience in geriatrics and a nursing background to her role.

    "I'm excited about the position because of the continued growth with the staff and residents," Cole said. "Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is a great place to work and a great place for our residents to live."

    Licensed as a nurse in four states (Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York), Cole moved to Clearfield County from Wheeling, West Virginia, two years ago.

    "Cheryl is a Registered Nurse with an extensive clinical and regulatory background in geriatrics," said Rebecca Dale, Executive Director, Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. "She is warm, with a genuine, caring attitude. She always has a smile on her face and an idea to improve resident care services."

    Cole has an office located in the Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield Wellness Center, but Dale said, "Don't be surprised if you don't find here there because she is very hands-on."

    Cole also has experience in farming. She has been part of grain operations to grow corn, oats, wheat and soy beans.

For more information: http://www.integracare.com.

Media Contact
Sandy English, Director of Sales and Marketing
814.765.2246
***@integracare.com
End
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.com Email Verified
Tags:Newhire, #SeniorLiving, #ResidentCareServices
Industry:Health
Location:Clearfield - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MASSolutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share