Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield welcomes new Director of Resident Care Services
RN Cheryl Cole brings clinical and regulatory background in geriatrics
Cole, 45, brings a wealth of experience in geriatrics and a nursing background to her role.
"I'm excited about the position because of the continued growth with the staff and residents," Cole said. "Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is a great place to work and a great place for our residents to live."
Licensed as a nurse in four states (Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York), Cole moved to Clearfield County from Wheeling, West Virginia, two years ago.
"Cheryl is a Registered Nurse with an extensive clinical and regulatory background in geriatrics,"
Cole has an office located in the Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield Wellness Center, but Dale said, "Don't be surprised if you don't find here there because she is very hands-on."
Cole also has experience in farming. She has been part of grain operations to grow corn, oats, wheat and soy beans.
