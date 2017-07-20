 
Does Your Messenger Protect Your Privacy?

 
 
LONDON - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- We live in a world where our communications are rapidly increasing in the digital sphere. Anything we add about ourselves on existing mobile platforms is collated to build an online profile of us. What seems to be an effortless way for us to communicate with one another has started to present issues relating to our mobile privacy and safety. With the rise of Cyber-attacks in the last year, we have witnessed people's messages being compromised on platforms including Facebook Messenger. News of our personal data held by hospitals and other government bodies being hacked has made us question-how private is our content and how can we protect it?

In the wake of these attacks, instant messengers such as WhatsApp, and Telegram have heightened their security by using encryption methods to safeguard communications on their platforms. However, often what's not considered is how the receiver can compromise your privacy once they have your messages and other content on their phone.

Today, a British company, Wemet Privacy Apps Ltd, launched their new messaging app that uniquely provides a solution to protect your identity and privacy during mobile communications. D2D Chat: The Ultra-Private messenger has now hit Google Play store. Unlike other instant messengers, the app focuses on user privacy. All communications via D2D Chat travel directly from one device to another. This means your communications never touch or are ever held on a server, so unlike other apps, no copies are held anywhere except on yours and the receiver's device. All communications are encrypted from the time of creation, during transit and at the receiver's end, using their triple layer encryption methods.

"After 2 years in the making, we are delighted to announce the launch of our Ultra-private Messenger, D2D Chat. User privacy and the protection of their communications were the two driving forces behind this product development. We wanted to create an environment where users were in control of their identity, and even restrict what the receivers can do with your messages or content", says Ajit Patel, founder of D2D Chat.

When you register onto D2D Chat, you create your own unique identity.  The app does not require your phone number for registration or the phone numbers of those you connect with, subsequently preventing you from becoming victims of targeted advertising and more. You control who you connect with via the app. There is no automated synchronisation of your device contact list.

For the privacy conscious, keep your communications as confidential as the spoken word. Subscribe to access over 13 unrivaled privacy features, including the ability to password protect your messages or have them self-destruct. For messages that you regret sending (including documents, or media attachments), recall them to remove them from the receiver. To further protect your privacy, lock your app with a password, or even make it invisible. If your phone is lost, stolen or compromised, simply log on to a secure website to remotely delete the entire contents of your app.

With a mission to give its users ultimate levels of privacy and total control of their identity and communications, D2D Chat is available now. For more information visible us at https://www.d2dchat.com.

About Wemet Privacy Apps Ltd

Wemet Privacy Apps Ltd is a UK technology company which is focused on secure communications. We are a marketing led organization which works closely with partners throughout the world to promote our products.

Our current products are in the field of ultra-private messaging.

Contact:

Email: pr@wemetgroup.com

Telephone: (+44) 208 588 9145

Website: www.d2dchat.com

Media Contact
Wemet Privacy Apps Ltd
pr@wemetgroup.com
