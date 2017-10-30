Handling Drug, DWI, and Serious Cases in Municipal Court Seminar

Contact

Kenneth Vercammen & Associates

***@njlaws.com Kenneth Vercammen & Associates

End

-- October 30, 20175:30PM-9:05PMNJ Law Center, New Brunswick, NJPlease forward to any attorneys, prosecutors or judges you believe may be interested.Speakers: Kenneth A. Vercammen, Esq., Past Municipal Court Attorney of the YearTara Auciello, Esq.Municipal Prosecutor (South River)Law Office of Tara Auciello, Esq. (New Brunswick)William Brigiani, Esq.Brigiani & Cohen, LLC (East Brunswick)Gregory DeMichele, Esq.NJSBA TrusteeDeMichele and DeMichele (Haddon Heights)John Menzel, Esq.Past Chair, NJSBA Municipal Court Practice SectionLaw Offices of John Menzel (Point Pleasant)Norma M. Murgado, Esq.Chief Prosecutor (Elizabeth)Assistant Prosecutor (Woodbridge)Murgado & Carroll, Esqs. (Elizabeth)Seminar #ICMCP150717Location: New Jersey Law CenterOne Constitution SquareNew Brunswick, NJ 08901FacebookNJICLE, A Division of the NJSBA NJ State Bar Association 732-214-8500CAN'T ATTEND? Contact NJ ICLE for CD, book, VideoThis informative seminar on Municipal Court practice and procedure will familiarize you with recent new developments affecting cases that are heard in Municipal Court. An authoritative panel of experienced attorneys will be joined by well-respected Municipal Prosecutors to explore a wide variety of matters that you are likely to encounter. They will also bring you up to date on recent developments you need to understand in order to effectively represent your clients.A special Q&A session: Ask the ExpertsNJ Institute for Continuing Legal Education presented in cooperation with the NJSBA Municipal Court Section and the NJSBA Young Lawyers' DivisionMunicipal Court and Criminal Law attorneys may also be interested in the ABA's CRIMINAL LAW FORMS bookAward winning book from the American Bar AssociationAuthor: Kenneth VercammenUseto help represent persons charged with criminal and traffic offenses. Detailed instruction and valuable insight is offered beginning with the initial contact with the client, to walking into the courthouse, and managing the steps that follow. Two hundred and ten modifiable forms help make criminal lawyers more efficient and productive, while also reducing the chance for mistakes.helps lawyers face the challenges of:• Criminal defense• DWI cases• Juvenile offenses• Domestic violence• Traffic violations• Auto Accidents• And much moreRegular price $139.95, GP SOLO Member Price $129.95 To order contact ABA Customer Care, 1-800-285-2221 321 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60653 or fax to 312-988-6030 (PC:5150457)ISBN: 978-1-61438-879-1Author:Kenneth Vercammen is an Edison, Middlesex County, NJ trial attorney where he handles Criminal, Municipal Court, Probate, Litigation and Estate Administration matters. Ken is author of the American Bar Association's new book "Criminal Law Forms" and often lectures to trial lawyers of the American Bar Association, NJ State Bar Association and Middlesex County Bar Association. As the Past Chair of the Municipal Court Section he has served on its board for 10 years.Awarded the Municipal Court Attorney of the Year by both the NJSBA and Middlesex County Bar Association, he also received the NJSBA- YLD Service to the Bar Award and the General Practitioner Attorney of the Year, now Solo Attorney of the Year.Ken Vercammen is a highly regarded lecturer on both Municipal Court/ DWI and Estate/ Probate Law issues for the NJICLE- New Jersey State Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Middlesex County Bar Association. His articles have been published by NJ Law Journal, ABA Law Practice Management Magazine, YLD Dictum, GP Gazette and New Jersey Lawyer magazine. He was a speaker at the 2013 ABA Annual meeting program "Handling the Criminal Misdemeanor and Traffic Case" and serves as is the Editor in Chief of the NJ Municipal Court Law Review.For nine years he served as the Cranbury Township Prosecutor and also was a Special Acting Prosecutor in nine different towns. Ken has successfully handled over one thousand Municipal Court and Superior Court matters in the past 27 years.Ken also serves as the Editor of the popular legal website and related blogs. In Law School he was a member of the Law Review, winner of the ATLA trial competition and top ten in class.