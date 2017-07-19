Country(s)
Industry News
Advantium Capital, LLC is Awarded National Certification as a Minority Vendor
DALLAS - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Advantium Capital, LLC (aka Advantium Mortgage Banking Solutions) today announced that it received certification as a minority vendor from the Dallas / Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council, an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.
The Council also recognizes Advantium Capital, LLC as a Certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE) under the U.S Small Business Administration.
"We are honored to be part of the National Minority Supplier Development network," says Souren Sarkar, CEO of Advantium Mortgage Banking Solutions. "Although we realize we must continue to work hard to earn our clients' business, this certification will enable us to work with some of the nation's largest supporters of minority vendors. These are exciting times for us as a company destined for growth."
NMSDC has more than 460 national corporate members that represent some of America's largest public and privately-owned global companies.
About Advantium
Advantium Mortgage Banking Solutions is a specialist in Risk Management and Outsourcing Solutions for the mortgage industry. In 2012, the company launched its first services out of its headquarters in Davie, Florida. In 2016, the company broadened its footprint by opening a new operations center in the Dallas, Texas area. Advantium provides a full suite of mortgage fulfillment and compliance services as a supplement to its customers' existing operations. As a customer-centric organization, Advantium believes in providing its clients with the highest level of customer service available in the industry. We believe without service, there is no value.
Contact
Chetan Patel, Managing Director
214-771-7568
***@advantiumcapital.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse