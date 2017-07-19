Country(s)
Le'Anns Cheesecakes N More Celebrates National Cheesecake Day with Free Cheesecakes!
TAMPA, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- National Cheesecake Day is observed annually on July 30th. Le'Anns Cheesecakes N More will be celebrating on both July 30th and 31st this year, but the real celebration will be on the Monday, July 31st with $5 cheesecakes and cheesecake raffles from 4 pm to 8 pm at East Coast Pizza in Riverview, Florida.
You have not tried cheesecakes until you have tried Le'Anns Cheesecakes N More. Their cheesecakes are No Joke! When the four-generation family cookbook was passed down to LeAnn and Joseph Jackson at their wedding in 2009, little did they know it would turn into a cheesecake-in-
Through the recommendations from friends and family members, LeAnn and Joseph quit their jobs to find the perfect kitchen to craft and perfect their cheesecakes and classic cannoli. On any given day, you can find them pleasing taste buds in over 50 Bay Area locations, but as they grow you will see them in more specialty markets, included in many delivery menus throughout the Tampa Bay Area, and on dessert menus in franchise restaurants throughout the Southeastern United States.
One of the most remarkable features offered are their Artisan cheesecakes in a jar where the insulation from the jar keeps the cold cheesecakes from melting in the hot Florida sun. The shelf life is 4 weeks in the refrigerator and up to 4 months in the freezer. This concept also allows for you to eat some now and save some for later if you don't want to feel guilty about "eating the whole thing". Le'Anns Cheesecakes N More offers multiple mouth-watering "classic" and "premium" cheesecake flavors as well as seasonal favorites such as Key Lime, Lemon, and Watermelon. They also offer gluten free options in almost all of their flavors. If you want a great takeaway option for your next party, baby shower, or corporate event they offer 6 and 12 pack varieties for a discount.
ABOUT LE'ANNS CHEESECAKES:
Founded in 2014, Le'Anns Cheesecakes N More is a gourmet cheesecake and dessert specialty kitchen known best for their signature desserts packaged in a jar to insulate the cold longer, consume portably, and increase shelf life in the refrigerator or freezer. For more information or inquiries, please contact Joseph Jackson at leannscheesecakesnmore@
