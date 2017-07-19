News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NBA MVP Russell Westbrook top Horrow Sports' 2016-17 POWER 100 Athletes Rankings
For the third time in seven years, an NBA athlete claimed the top spot in the POWER 100.
In its seventh consecutive installment, The POWER 100, the proprietary annual ranking of the most powerful athletes in sports, uses a complex statistical model to accurately compare performance and influence through on-field and off-field attributes. This metric is collectively known as POWER, and enables equitable comparison across otherwise incomparable sports.
"The POWER 100 continues to generate discussion as an invaluable tool to evaluate an athlete's brand," said founder Rick Horrow. "By focusing narrowly on social media for our off-field component, we are combining strong performance analytics with the most robust social media statistics in the industry, forming a unique way of analyzing an athlete's overall performance measurement and marketability."
The full 2016-2017 POWER 100 report is available here: http://horrowsports.ventures/
Ezekiel Elliott's (No. 7) lead agent, Frank Salzano, who has represented the likes of Michael Jackson, Evander Holyfield, and other celebrity clients, was not surprised Elliot ranked in the top 10. Salzano stated, "I recognized early in my representation of Elliott that he was a special talent on and off the field, whose 'it' factor is as big as anyone I have ever been around."
POWER 100 METHODOLOGY
The 2016-17 POWER 100 focuses on long-established sports and the U.S. market specifically. Key indicator statistics were used as predictors of performance per sport. Statistical weight varied with impact. And for sports lacking indicator statistics, such as tennis and golf, relevant rankings were used.
On-field attributes comprise 50% of the athletes' POWER. The other 50% is based on off-field components like social media presence as measured by MVPindex. Combining on-field (50%) and off-field (50%) attributes yields the POWER score. Athletes are then ranked based on POWER to find the Top 100.
The on-field attributes measure an athlete's ranking within his or her sport, relative to all other participants. Each athlete is compared to peer group averages, by sport (and position when necessary), in a number of statistical categories. Next, a multiplier is used to adjust athletes' rankings, based on the popularity and viewing audience of that sport. Given that sports schedules overlap the calendar year, 2016-17 POWER 100 data was sourced from that sport's most recently-completed regular season, or, in the case of tennis and golf, through the conclusion of the sport's' most recent tournaments.
The off-field score was measured by MVPindex, a unique scoring algorithm that blends three key social media metrics – reach, engagement, and conversation – in its calculation. Unlike other indices that principally measure reach — athlete's potential audience size — the three components provide a much more focused picture of an athlete's influence and the overall value of his or her social media footprint.
***
Full 2016-2017 POWER 100 here: http://horrowsports.ventures/
Contact
Contact: Karla Swatek
760-533- 9414, info@horrowsports.com
***@completesetagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse