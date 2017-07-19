 
News By Tag
* Hood Distribution
* Chelsea Building Products
* Everlast Siding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oakmont
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Chelsea Building Products Partners with Hood Distribution Facility in Mobile, Alabama for Everlast®

Leading Distributor in Southeast Region Adds Everlast® to its Breadth of Specialty Building Products
 
 
Hood Distribution
Hood Distribution
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hood Distribution
Chelsea Building Products
Everlast Siding

Industry:
Business

Location:
Oakmont - Pennsylvania - US

OAKMONT, Pa. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Chelsea Building Products, Inc. is pleased to announce its partnership with the Hood Distribution facility in Mobile, Alabama. This agreement will greatly increase the reach of Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding in the Southeastern United States.

This location is strategically located in the Brookley Complex at the tip of Mobile Bay – centered between Baton Rouge, LA; Montgomery, AL; and Panama City Beach, FL. From this facility, Hood is able to service customers across a significant portion of the Southeastern U.S.

Hood is a two-step distributor that sells directly to other one-step companies and to lumberyards.

"We have seen first-hand the success that Hood Distribution has had with Everlast® in the Northeast market," says Gary Hartman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chelsea Building Products. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with such a highly-regarded company and to expand our reach to new regions of the country."

Hood Distribution consists of two operating groups – the McEwen Group and the McQuesten Group. In 1995, Hood Industries bought McEwen and now this sector conducts business as Hood Distribution/McEwen Group. The McEwen Group consists of 11 different locations that all have access to each other's inventories – allowing them to support customer demand effectively.

The initial partnership between Hood Distribution and Chelsea Building Products began at the end of 2016. For this specific location, an agreement was made in June 2017 and the first Everlast® delivery was made in the beginning of July. Currently, Hood is prepping the market for the product – a market with a strong demand for Everlast® siding.

"There is great potential for the Everlast® product in our region," says Joe Alcathie, Branch Manager (Mobile, AL) at Hood Distribution. "Everlast® outperforms any traditional vinyl siding and all of the fiber cement products on the market. With that being said, I am very excited to begin the distribution process to our customer base."

The Mobile Branch has all 14 colors of Everlast® siding in stock.

Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding is produced from a proprietary composition of inorganic minerals, polymeric resins, and acrylic colorants, providing strength, durability and weatherability. Everlast® is lightweight, easy to cut, and easy to install. The siding's two reveal sizes coordinate with the Everlast® color-matched trim made from the same material as the siding. Everlast® also offers a variety of matte white cellular PVC trim accessories, but the siding is compatible with many other pocketed trim accessories on the market.

For more information about Everlast® siding, visit: http://everlastsiding.com/

For more information about Hood Distribution, visit http://www.hooddistribution.com

Since 1975, Chelsea Building Products, Inc. has been designing and extruding PVC and composite profiles for the building materials market. From its headquarters in Oakmont, PA, Chelsea Building Products is an integrated manufacturer providing product design, material development, extrusion tooling technology and finished product to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.

Media Contact
LarsonO'Brien Marketing Group
Jake Michalski
jake@larsonobrien.com
End
Source:
Email:***@larsonobrien.com Email Verified
Tags:Hood Distribution, Chelsea Building Products, Everlast Siding
Industry:Business
Location:Oakmont - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chelsea Building Products PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share