Chelsea Building Products Partners with Hood Distribution Facility in Mobile, Alabama for Everlast®
Leading Distributor in Southeast Region Adds Everlast® to its Breadth of Specialty Building Products
This location is strategically located in the Brookley Complex at the tip of Mobile Bay – centered between Baton Rouge, LA; Montgomery, AL; and Panama City Beach, FL. From this facility, Hood is able to service customers across a significant portion of the Southeastern U.S.
Hood is a two-step distributor that sells directly to other one-step companies and to lumberyards.
"We have seen first-hand the success that Hood Distribution has had with Everlast® in the Northeast market," says Gary Hartman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chelsea Building Products. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with such a highly-regarded company and to expand our reach to new regions of the country."
Hood Distribution consists of two operating groups – the McEwen Group and the McQuesten Group. In 1995, Hood Industries bought McEwen and now this sector conducts business as Hood Distribution/
The initial partnership between Hood Distribution and Chelsea Building Products began at the end of 2016. For this specific location, an agreement was made in June 2017 and the first Everlast® delivery was made in the beginning of July. Currently, Hood is prepping the market for the product – a market with a strong demand for Everlast® siding.
"There is great potential for the Everlast® product in our region," says Joe Alcathie, Branch Manager (Mobile, AL) at Hood Distribution. "Everlast® outperforms any traditional vinyl siding and all of the fiber cement products on the market. With that being said, I am very excited to begin the distribution process to our customer base."
The Mobile Branch has all 14 colors of Everlast® siding in stock.
Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding is produced from a proprietary composition of inorganic minerals, polymeric resins, and acrylic colorants, providing strength, durability and weatherability. Everlast® is lightweight, easy to cut, and easy to install. The siding's two reveal sizes coordinate with the Everlast® color-matched trim made from the same material as the siding. Everlast® also offers a variety of matte white cellular PVC trim accessories, but the siding is compatible with many other pocketed trim accessories on the market.
For more information about Everlast® siding, visit: http://everlastsiding.com/
For more information about Hood Distribution, visit http://www.hooddistribution.com
Since 1975, Chelsea Building Products, Inc. has been designing and extruding PVC and composite profiles for the building materials market. From its headquarters in Oakmont, PA, Chelsea Building Products is an integrated manufacturer providing product design, material development, extrusion tooling technology and finished product to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.
