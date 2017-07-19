 
Chad Chappell Joins The Expo Group Sales Team

Visit Baltimore Alum Now at Trade Show and Event Experience Firm
 
 
IRVING, Texas - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Chad Chappell, CMP has joined The Expo Group as National Sales Director.

"Professionals like Chad who are true solution providers and see events holistically are vital to The Expo Group's work as strategic partners, helping clients drive attendee, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue," says The Expo Group President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Pekowski. "His experience in the hospitality industry is particularly aligned with our emphasis on delivering personalized client experiences and helping people perform at a higher level."

Chappell most recently served as Director of Sales Development for Visit Baltimore, where he has built a reputation for understanding client needs and devising creative solutions. He also has worked in sales for Starwood Hotels & Resorts and the Dallas convention bureau.

"The values, service levels and commitment to innovation from The Expo Group are exactly what I want to offer my clientele in this next phase of my career," Chappell says. "As a partner, I want to work with clients to solve real problems to make a difference for not just their trade shows and meetings, but the larger strategic objectives, advocacy efforts and membership."

Serving our industry is important to Chappell, who was named the 2005 Meeting Professionals International (MPI) Marion N. Kershner Memorial Chapter Leader and the 2000 MPI Tomorrow's Leader. He also served as president of MPI's Potomac Chapter in 2002. In addition to his commitment to MPI, Chad is an active member of the American Society of Association Executives, International Association for Exhibitions and Events, and Professional Convention Management Association.  Chad earned a bachelor's degree from Towson University and holds a Certified Meeting Professional designation.

Chappell will remain in his beloved Baltimoe to be near Washington D.C. and Chesapeake area clientele.

Learn more about how The Expo Group is investing in innovation to drive revenue at http://www.theexpogroup.com.

