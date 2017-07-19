News By Tag
ThrottleNet Once Again Named #1 IT Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet has appeared on the Small Business Monthly list of Best IT firms for seven consecutive years. The firm also been recognized by the magazine as a Best In Reliability company for providing high value with outstanding service to its customers.
"It is once again a great honor to be recognized as the Best IT Firm in St. Louis. The recognition highlights our commitment to provide the latest, most up-to-date technology solutions to help businesses enhance their growth," said George Rosenthal, President of ThrottleNet.
"The entire ThrottleNet team also takes pride in our outstanding, professional customer service. We appreciate the high praise from our clients and acknowledge the hard work of our staff in earning this second consecutive top award from Small Business Monthly," Rosenthal said.
Small Business Monthly provides educational information and articles for CEOs, business owners and entrepreneurs. Each year it honors the top local companies in 15 categories. More than 15,000 individuals voted in the 2017 competition. ThrottleNet and other winning firms will be honored at the Best In Business Awards luncheon October 24, 2017 at the St. Charles Convention Center. ThrottleNet will also be highlighted in an article in the 2017-2018 Small Business Monthly Business Owners Guide.
About ThrottleNet Inc.
ThrottleNet, Inc. was founded in 1999. The firm specializes in outsourced IT through Managed Network Services (MNS). ThrottleNet offers all aspects of MNS including Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, and Cloud Computing, as well as Custom Software, hardware and more. Partnering with ThrottleNet offers businesses a variety of benefits to include ongoing insights on business and technology through its live program "TN Tech Talk" aired on Facebook Live. Helping companies achieve their corporate goals and accelerating business growth, ThrottleNet can help you improve your technology uptime and IT capabilities while, at the same time, reduce costs. To learn how to accelerate your IT visit ThrottleNet (https://throttlenet.com/
