Cedar Lake Cellars Adds New Team Members
St. Louis winery hires staff for new Barrel Room event venue
Legg's responsibilities include directly working with clients throughout the entire party planning process. She will assist with handling event details and logistics, as well as continuously communicate with vendors and clients to remain within designated budgets. Prior to joining Cedar Lake Cellars, she worked as a photojournalist at an Illinois television station. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill.
Merz's responsibilities include creating unique event packages based on each client's desired experience and pricing plan. She will handle ongoing communication between the winery and all clients, design promotional events, and ensure contract specifications are followed. Prior to joining Cedar Lake Cellars, she worked as a sales and brand promotions executive at numerous financial and technology corporations for more than 30 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
"Leslie and Kelly have the industry expertise and widespread knowledge it takes to promote our new Barrel Room, which is an outstanding venue for everything from weddings and parties to corporate meetings and lifetime events," said Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm. "We welcome both of them and look forward to their becoming an integral part of our winery family."
Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 16 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.
Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 370+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.
