Aroma Bravo Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee to Have 10% Off Sale
Aroma Bravo announces a forthcoming sale on its light roast coffee to please gourmet coffee lovers on Amazon.com.
"We gave a special discount for our medium dark roast and French roast coffees, so we thought, why not do it for our light roast coffee as well? The decision came naturally to us so we're going ahead with it for our customers who love a good light roast," said a company official.
With a light body and mouthfeel, the said coffee offers a very pleasant experience. It comes with bright tones and a pronounced acidity that's distinctive of a light roast. Mellow in flavor and aroma, it is a mild coffee that gourmet coffee fans are guaranteed to enjoy.
Like most light roasts, the origin of the coffee can easily be distinguished. Aroma Bravo sources beans from Marcala, Honduras where some of the world's best coffee beans are grown. One sip of the light roast coffee will reveal an earthy, chocolatey and nutty flavor that Honduras coffee is famous for.
"Gourmet coffee aficionados will certainly love the delicious Honduran origins of our light roast coffee. We made sure to preserve the unique flavors of the Honduran coffee beans so that coffee lovers can truly appreciate the smooth and mellow chocolatey taste. We're very proud of our Aroma Bravo Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee and we'd definitely love for more people to try it through our upcoming sale," the official added.
Preparations for Aroma Bravo's forthcoming 10% off light roast coffee promo are on the way. Once everything is ready, the company will announce the sale through social media so interested customers are advised to stay tuned for the details.
More information about the light roast whole bean coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo sources only the best coffee beans from Honduras to create an impressive lineup of gourmet coffees. Roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee is highly recommended for serious coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
