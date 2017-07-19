 
News By Tag
* Domestic Violence
* Women's Shelter
* Fulton County Ohio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Archbold
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Pennies from Heaven for JJ SafeHouse

Previous Resident Gifts Archbold House for Domestic Violence Rehabilitation Center
 
 
jjsafehouse-Archbold
jjsafehouse-Archbold
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Domestic Violence
Women's Shelter
Fulton County Ohio

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Archbold - Ohio - US

Subject:
Projects

ARCHBOLD, Ohio - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently, a previous resident returned to Archbold to look over her previous home and decide whether to sell or re-rent. A commercial cleaning crew had been through and the house was sparkling clean and ready to go. Strangely, she found three pennies during her walk through. Looking over the pennies engraved along the edge with "In God We Trust", she decided to donate the home she read about in the newspaper, JJ SafeHouse.

JJ SafeHouse 501c3 was founded in 2015 with a two-fold mission. First, they provide emergency shelter and assistance to domestic violence victims. Secondly, they have been planning a long-term rehabilitation center for 2-3 mothers and their children; a safe location complete with counseling, job and legal services, and 24/7 monitoring. When they move out, they will be independent, contributing members of society. There currently is no domestic violence shelter in Fulton County, which covers 407 square miles and includes Archbold, Fayette, Delta, Lyons, Metamora, Pettisville, Swanton, and Wauseon. JJ SafeHouse has received a tremendous outpouring of support from the community.

Women trying to leave an abusive relationship have many obstacles. Jennifer Panczyszyn, founder of JJ SafeHouse, and her board of directors do not want one of those obstacles to be "no place to go". JJ SafeHouse plans to open three rehabilitation homes across Fulton County in the coming years. When members of JJ SafeHouse board of directors toured the Archbold house, they found seven more pennies to wish them luck.

The press is invited to attend the closing on the house at 4:00 pm on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the offices of Brett Winzeler, Attorney, 106 Stryker St., Archbold, Ohio. A ribbon cutting will be held in the fall.

You can get more information or contribute on the http://www.JJSafeHouse.com website, call 419-402-5060 for help or email jjsafehouse@gmail.com. Donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to JJ SafeHouse, PO Box 1471, Maumee, OH 43537.

Contact
Jennifer Panczyszyn
***@gmail.com
End
Source:JJ SafeHouse
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brimming Design PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share