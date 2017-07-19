News By Tag
Pennies from Heaven for JJ SafeHouse
Previous Resident Gifts Archbold House for Domestic Violence Rehabilitation Center
JJ SafeHouse 501c3 was founded in 2015 with a two-fold mission. First, they provide emergency shelter and assistance to domestic violence victims. Secondly, they have been planning a long-term rehabilitation center for 2-3 mothers and their children; a safe location complete with counseling, job and legal services, and 24/7 monitoring. When they move out, they will be independent, contributing members of society. There currently is no domestic violence shelter in Fulton County, which covers 407 square miles and includes Archbold, Fayette, Delta, Lyons, Metamora, Pettisville, Swanton, and Wauseon. JJ SafeHouse has received a tremendous outpouring of support from the community.
Women trying to leave an abusive relationship have many obstacles. Jennifer Panczyszyn, founder of JJ SafeHouse, and her board of directors do not want one of those obstacles to be "no place to go". JJ SafeHouse plans to open three rehabilitation homes across Fulton County in the coming years. When members of JJ SafeHouse board of directors toured the Archbold house, they found seven more pennies to wish them luck.
The press is invited to attend the closing on the house at 4:00 pm on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the offices of Brett Winzeler, Attorney, 106 Stryker St., Archbold, Ohio. A ribbon cutting will be held in the fall.
You can get more information or contribute on the http://www.JJSafeHouse.com website, call 419-402-5060 for help
Jennifer Panczyszyn
***@gmail.com
