Sacramento Activist Suzanne Brooks Nominates Jackie Wright of Wright Enterprses for Community Award

Jazz Musician, Poet, Writer and Creator and Founder of Women's World Culture has nominated founder of Wright Enterprises and San Francisco activist Jackie Wright to be the recipient of a San Francisco Community Award.

Jackie Wright Speaks with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi on Housing in San Francisco

Jackie Wright

-- Having the respect of fellows is an indication of the value of one's work. Recently Jackie Wright of Wright Enterprises was honored with accolades from a fellow activist, Suzanne Brooks of Sacramento."It's the thought that counts but it is action that brings results," said Jackie Wright, founder of Wright Enterprises. "I am so honored that Suzanne Brooks, a well-respected artist and activist thought my work should be honored. Thank you, Suzanne, for putting action to your thoughts!"Brooks nomination of Wright included the following write up:Jackie Wright has been a longtime servant of the Bay Area Community since 1990 when she joined the ranks of the American Red Cross Bay Area Chapter. Her philosophy of "giving back to the community" has been demonstrated in her roles at the American Red Cross, San Francisco Unified School District, CBS 5/KPIX/CW Bay Area TV and as the principal of Wright Enterprises.While at the American Red Cross among her other duties that included being a spokesperson during local and national disasters, Jackie Wright created community partnerships that included a training program with the San Francisco Fire Department that gave fire-fighters a humanitarian perspective of Red Cross disaster services that extended beyond putting out fires. Additionally, she established a relationship with the Chinese Hospital in San Francisco to train 300 monolingual Chinatown Residents in disaster preparedness. Extending the arms of the Red Cross to meet the needs of people in dire times was the motivation of her day-to-day work, where she received the highest Red Cross employee award, "The Tiffany Award" for her management and leadership.While an executive at the American Red Cross Bay Area Chapter, Wright took on the responsibility of President of AWRT-American Women in Radio and Television and created the "Belva Davis Diversity Scholarship"as a way to give back beyond her work.Wright's disaster services expertise was immediately utilized at San Francisco Unified School District as the threat of planes possibly deployed to San Francisco came on the early morning of 9-11-2001. Wright had oversight for getting the message out to the parents of over 50,000 students and to the 7,000 employees that school had been canceled for safety reasons. In addition to oversight of the initial communication plan, Wright created a humanitarian response for then Superintendent of SFUSD to assuage racism against Muslim students and employees. Wright came up with the concept and wrote the speech that was aired over the KALW airwaves and throughout the District's intercom system that there would be a zero-tolerance of any hate speech or violence against the District's Muslim community. Open communication was the philosophy she displayed that resulted in the overhauling of the District's website to provide meaningful information and 360 communication between the District and its families. Her mantra of multicultural service was marked by the creation of a district calendar that was not only in English, but also Chinese and Spanish, giving parents easier access to keep on track to help their children's progress.The Viacom Company in its "Social Responsibility Report" recognized Wright's work at CBS5/KPIX/CW Bay Area TV nationally. Wright was recognized for creating public service announcements that honored local heroes such as Belva Davis, Cecil Williams and Shawn Richards of Brothers Against Guns. Wright who served as Public Affairs Manager for the CW Bay Area side of the house was responsible for both stations community outreach to underserved populations and she created and developed ethnic celebrations that brought members of Asian, Black and Latino communities into the station headquarters, allowing access as never before. The celebrations are still held annually at KPIX. Wright made sure that the public service announcements for the various ethnic celebrations were multicultural, i.e. white community leaders were highlighted recognizing Black community leaders; Asian community leaders heralded Latino community leaders; Latino community leaders gave homage to Black community leaders, etc. Wright also stretched her small community outreach budget to extend to underserved groups beyond just giving "air time" for public service announcements which she thought was nothing more than giving people what was theirs. The airwaves are public and the FCC mandate of 1934 called for broadcasters to "serve in the public interest." Wright considered the ROI that broadcasters received in the millions of dollars in advertising was earned when a financial investment is made in community.Ted Fang, Publisher of Asian Week described working with Wright:"The Asian Heritage Street Celebration was started in 2004, and we could not have gotten off the ground as an instant success without the great commitment, expertise and skills that Ms. Wright offered us.At the time, Ms. Wright was Public Affairs Manager at CBS5/CW Bay Area, and made the decision for the station to sign on as a major media sponsor. As such, she became a champion of AHSC within her station and she wrote and produced several public service announcements (psas) for the first and second annual AHSC. The public service videos were professional and effective. They resulted in over 50,000 people attending our first ever event, and that number grew to 80,000 our second year. In particular, the first year, we had little promotional material and she was able to gather news clip videos and our limited visuals to produce professional effective thirty second and fifteen second videos in a short turnaround time."