Dhalia launches mobile app for property seekers
A smarter property search - search our huge database from the palm of your hand
The Dhalia Malta Property Search app for smartphone and tablet gives you instant access to properties in Malta. Whether you are looking to buy or rent, you can find Dhalia's huge portfolio of properties at your fingertips through the app, which works on Apple and Android devices.
Property seekers can use the Dhalia Malta Property Search app to search for properties to buy or rent by location, property type and price range. The app allows users to search using their own location, via their device's own internal GPS function. The location search feature is completely unique to Dhalia.
Property seekers can quickly and easily log in to the app using their Facebook credentials, and enjoy many features:
• Wishlist saves your property for easy reference and comparison
• Enquiry history allows you to keep track of your activity
• The convenience of returning to your property search at a later date
• Pre-filled enquiry form makes the process quick
Download the Dhalia Malta Property Search app now and enjoy a smarter property search - available for Apple and Android devices. Find it by going to dhalia.com/app.
