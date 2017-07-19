 
News By Tag
* App
* Mobile
* Property
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Birkirkara
  Birkirkara
  Malta
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Dhalia launches mobile app for property seekers

A smarter property search - search our huge database from the palm of your hand
 
 
Dhalia mobile app
Dhalia mobile app
BIRKIRKARA, Malta - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- With thousands of properties in the palm of your hand, finding the right one for you has never been easier! Use Malta's number 1 property app and experience the convenience of accessing Dhalia's huge property database from your smartphone or tablet.

The Dhalia Malta Property Search app for smartphone and tablet gives you instant access to properties in Malta. Whether you are looking to buy or rent, you can find Dhalia's huge portfolio of properties at your fingertips through the app, which works on Apple and Android devices.

Property seekers can use the Dhalia Malta Property Search app to search for properties to buy or rent by location, property type and price range. The app allows users to search using their own location, via their device's own internal GPS function. The location search feature is completely unique to Dhalia.

Property seekers can quickly and easily log in to the app using their Facebook credentials, and enjoy many features:

• Wishlist saves your property for easy reference and comparison
• Enquiry history allows you to keep track of your activity
• The convenience of returning to your property search at a later date
• Pre-filled enquiry form makes the process quick

Download the Dhalia Malta Property Search app now and enjoy a smarter property search - available for Apple and Android devices. Find it by going to dhalia.com/app.
End
Source:
Email:***@dhalia.com
Posted By:***@dhalia.com Email Verified
Tags:App, Mobile, Property
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Birkirkara - Birkirkara - Malta
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share