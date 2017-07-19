 
Industry News





Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Hosts Successful Rockin' Realtor Bus Tour

 
 
Rockin Realtor Tour Participants
Rockin Realtor Tour Participants
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Nearly 30 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com) Realtors recently went on the road for the Rockin' Realtor Bus Tour, where they visited the company's Preferred Builder partners' new homes in Land O'Lakes, Trinity, Odessa, Spring Hill and New Port Richey Preferred Builder communities.

         "The tour provided a wonderful opportunity for Realtors to see what's available in new home construction while supporting our Preferred Builder partners," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

         To add to the fun, many attendees dressed up and took part in the "Tacky Tourist" contest. Prizes were awarded to the top winners including Connie Larrieu-Brown from the Carrollwood Office (1st Place Female Tacky Tourist), Andrew Tsunis from the St. Pete Beach Office (1st Place Male Tacky Tourist) and Brittany Hyder from the Carrollwood office (2nd Place Female Tacky Tourist.)

         "Tours like this are designed to be informative and enjoyable, making it easy for our team to network and have fun while visiting and learning about the opportunities available in the new communities in our area," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell.

Representatives of the Builder Relations Program for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group appreciate the supporters that made the event possible. Event sponsors included Bus Sponsor Pulte Homes and Model Sponsors M/I Homes, Beazer Homes, Taylor-Morrison, ICI Homes, and KB Home.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

