Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Expands Leadership Team
Oak Brook Financial Advisor Kevin Reddington Appointed College Unit Captain
"The ambition of the Northwestern Mutual internship program has been less to sell product than to develop people," said Chad McQuade, JD, CLU® Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Director of the Oak Brook district office of Northwestern Mutual - Chicago.
"We look forward to Kevin taking an active role in our goal to empower students for personal and professional growth through the internship experience,"
As a College Unit Captain, Reddington takes on a leadership role with the internship program and will assist in the training, development and mentoring of college financial representatives. He will continue to build relationships with his clients while also building relationships with campus professionals and prospective intern candidates on local college campuses.
Reddington joined the firm as a college financial representative in the post-graduate internship program in 2014. Fresh off his Economics degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, he had the opportunity to grow his practice in Chicago while learning the fundamentals of financial planning. After six months in the internship program, Kevin was excited to come on board full-time starting January 2015. He holds his series 6 and 63 securities license and is licensed in Life, Health, Disability and Long Term Care insurance.
Reddington is an active supporter of the Northwestern Mutual - Chicago childhood cancer philanthropic impact initiative. He recently served on the Golf Committee which raised $40,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. The proceeds will help advance research into new treatments and cures for childhood cancer. He also regularly volunteers with his colleagues at the local Ronald McDonald House providing meals for families staying at one of the five houses in Chicago.
In his spare time, he enjoys coaching kids in the Near West Little League program, hoping to positively impact and inspire the kids in urban Chicago.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces in 2016, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry (2017). Further information on the firm can be found at http://oakbrook.nm.com/
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
