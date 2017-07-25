Southern Ocean Chamber Forum for Family Business set for September 13

Recognizing that family businesses make up a large part of the LBI Regional economy, chamber breakfast will feature first, second and third generation panelists discussing the advantages and challenges of making the family business model work.

Southern Ocean Chamber announces Founded in Family Forum

-- Join the business community as Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce hosts the first forum in the state to focus discussion on family decisions becoming business decisions at the regional chamber's September 13 meeting held at the Holiday Inn-Mainland Manahawkin beginning at 830am. The cost is $20 with advance reservation or $25 at the door. It includes networking, program and breakfast buffet.The panel will include perspective from a first, second and third generation businesspeople and will be moderated by Professor John Boyle of Stockton University. The panel will include Councilman David Taylor of Taylor Made Cabinets representing first generation entrepreneur during the course of thirty three years grew his Stafford Township business from a two man shop to a twenty person operation. Toby Sweeney, owns and operates the Terrance Tavern and Delaware Oyster House along with her husband. The couple recently brought the thirty one year old business from her father and brings a blend of traditional and new concepts to the establishments as a second generation owner. Elizabeth is third generation General Manager of Barlow Buick GMC in Manahawkin. The Barlow Auto Group originated in 1971 with a Chevrolet store in Delran, NJ that was opened by Elizabeths grandfather, Edward Barlow Sr. Since then, the dealer group has grown to three locations serving Southern New Jersey. Professor John Boyle will be leading the panel, he holds an M.B.A., is Certified Public Accountant and teaches Managerial and Financial Accounting. In addition to his academic background, Professor Boyle has years of serving family businesses in the private sector. Discussions will be focused on all aspects of starting, acquiring, maintaining and working within a multi generation business.In partnership with Stockton University School of Business, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce launched the Founded in Family program January 2017. Its goal was to allow family businesses to advance in planning stages, encourage new businesses and create a platform where the family legacy can be shared with consumers and visitors. As part of the program, the chamber has been featuring member families and their businesses through a series of articles and interviews. Southern Ocean Chamber Vision 2020 plan recognized that family business needs to be cultivated and promoted for the legacy they leave on our community and will continue to build the program through forums and workshops. To rsvp for the September forum contact info@sochamber.com , call 609 494 7211 or stop into the visitor center at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom. For more on the 103 year business organization go to www.visitLBIregion.com and follow on social as @southernoceanchamber @lbiregion