McDonnell Group Expands Content Marketing Resources for Energy Industry, Promotes Nancy Broe to VP
Industry insider approach delivers energy-focused content marketing strategy, content creation services; new online resources provide access to specialized best practices, tips
A blog series kicked off the new marketing effort this month with "Content Marketing in the Era of Fake News." The content program will include a variety of resources designed to equip marketing officers in the energy industry with insights into proven approaches. Coming weeks will see the launch of a whitepaper, "The Four R's of Content Marketing," a series of Twitter chats, access to new energy case studies and work samples and an emailer/newsletter.
"Our annual research shows that energy industry marketers place a priority on content marketing, yet many - 53 percent in our last study – say it is 'very difficult' to implement," said Nancy Broe, who has worked in the marketing and public relations industry for more than 30 years.
The program builds on McDonnell Group's 12-year history providing integrated marketing strategy, research, branding and public relations - with two services in particular expanding in response to customer demand: content marketing strategy and content marketing creation.
"These offerings integrate easily into chief marketing officer's programs, whether we're helping to build the program strategy at a higher level or delivering at a tactical level," said Broe, who has worked at McDonnell Group since 2008. "Because we know the changing energy industry from the inside and apply a pragmatic methodology, we're able to draw out clients' in-house expertise and make it reachable, relevant and readable to the needs of their end-customers."
Hallmarks of the MG approach include the Focus on Practical Methods™ (FPM), a disciplined roadmap to effective marketing, and unparalleled energy industry marketing knowledge and experience.
CEO and Co-Founder Don McDonnell said, "Content marketing frustrates many; we make it easy for clients to get their organization into the conversations that shape buying decisions. MG content marketing makes a superior impact by producing accurate, insightful content in a timely way. We get it right and it's spot on because we know this market and the pain points of our customers' customers."
Since 2005, McDonnell Group, Inc. has served more than 75 energy industry players – from global corporate giants to specialty startups – providing content and strategy services in a variety of forms.
"The current offerings are a response to changing needs in marketing," McDonnell said. "Yet they deliver the same core results, helping to shape markets and propel clients toward their goals while building mutually respectful relationships with journalists, publishers, analysts and industry influencers."
Look for more resources from McDonnell Group in coming weeks and months as we launch a series of materials focused on helping energy marketing professionals succeed in content marketing. Sign up here (http://themcdonnellgroup.us7.list-
###
About McDonnell Group
As the leading integrated marketing firm for the energy industry, McDonnell Group, Inc. has been creating value for clients while transforming the efficiency of the industries we serve since we opened our doors in 2005. We give our clients competitive advantage and long-term market leadership by building powerful brands and positioning them for success. Serving companies from startups to members of the Fortune 500, McDonnell Group is privately owned and based in Roswell, Georgia.
