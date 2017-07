Seamless GST Solutions by hCue-CAMS partnership helps Pharmacy Retailers & Distributors across India

hcue

--(Computer Age Management Services), a leading and integral part of Indian financial infrastructure co-owned by NSE Strategic Investment Corporation, HDFC Group and Acycs has engaged with India's leading Healthcare Technology companyto help Pharmacy Retailers and Distributors file & reconcile their tax returns and make them compliant with the current GST regulations.Commenting on this engagement, "CAMS GSTenables organizations to seamlessly comply with Goods Services and Tax (GST) regime. Being a GSP and an Application Service Provider (ASP), GSTprovides features that enable hassle-free uploading and submission of data. The cloud based technology platform is scalable with the ability to address taxpayer having one or more registration as well as companies with multiple subsidiaries. The system is built to give users a single view of tax with actionable insights and dashboard embedded."platform will be a full suite solution to meet the needs of all the relevant players in the Healthcare ecosystem like Pharmacy Retailers, Distributors and the Clinics (wherever GST is applicable). The Pharmacists & Clinics usingplatform can create GST compliant sales & purchase invoices from day 1 of the GST regime, reconcile their GST forms, reduce working capital , have access to all the analytics and dashboards easily from their mobile apps.hCue Pharmacy Software ( https://www.myhcue.com/ gst-ready-pharmacy- billing-software ) and Clinic Management System ( https://www.myhcue.com/ clinic-management- system ) seamlessly plug into CAMS integrated GST Platform GSTwhich would help Healthcare professionals file GST with a single click."Through regular interactions with our customers, we observed that a lot of them were concerned and unaware about the various aspects of GST. On a war footing we then decided to partner with CAMS to provide a seamless solution for Pharmacy Retailers & Distributors to file and reconcile their tax returns." said"Rest assured,we will partner with our customers on this challenging transition in every possible way and engage with them through timely technology solutions & support" -