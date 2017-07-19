News By Tag
Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics: ASolution to Your Physical Ailments
Biokinetics mainly focuses on some specific physical activities and exercises to alleviate one's injury or other health problems. A wide range of physical ailments can be healed by biokinetics. As for example, people suffering from lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, different variables of cardio-vascular diseases or neurobiological diseases like Parkinson's or stroke, can be greatly benefited by biokinetic exercises. Biokinetics also helps people recuperate from reconstructive surgeries like ankle replacement or labarum repair.
According to the condition of the patients, the expert clinicians in Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics decide what sort of exercise (basic or advanced) they require.
The services that Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics provides are –
• A Complete Assessment: This organisation offers an extensive assessment of the patient's physical condition by taking every recent and past injury into account. This process helps to determine the specific causes behind a patient's problems.
• 30/60 minute sessions: According to the condition of the patient, the clinicians allot these sessions to them. Biokinetics offer very specific 30 or 60 minutes sessions for the strengthening of the quadriceps for knee injuries, ankle proprioception, and various other physical activities.
• Running Biomechanics:
• FMS assessment: FMS assessment helps to determine hidden injuries and impairments of athletes and sportsmen in order to determine their return to the playing arena. The FMS assessment is a screening process that gives scores from 0 to 3 to detect any possible injury. If a person scores 0 in any movement, that person is likely to have an injury.
• Injury Rehabilitation:
To find out more, visit their website at: http://biokineticist.capetown/
About:
Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics is an organisation based in South Africa that offers innovative rehabilitation programmes using biokinetics to relieve their customers from various ailments and injuries.
Contact
23 Bell Cres, Westlake
Cape Town, South Africa
072 600 8218
curtis@biokineticist.capetown
