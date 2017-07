Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics: ASolution to Your Physical Ailments

Contact

23 Bell Cres, Westlake

Cape Town, South Africa

072 600 8218

curtis@biokineticist.capetown

-- Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics is an organisation headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, that provides an ultra-modern rehabilitation facility for different diseases.Biokinetics mainly focuses on some specific physical activities and exercises to alleviate one's injury or other health problems. A wide range of physical ailments can be healed by biokinetics. As for example, people suffering from lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, different variables of cardio-vascular diseases or neurobiological diseases like Parkinson's or stroke, can be greatly benefited by biokinetic exercises. Biokinetics also helps people recuperate from reconstructive surgeries like ankle replacement or labarum repair.According to the condition of the patients, the expert clinicians in Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics decide what sort of exercise (basic or advanced) they require.The services that Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics provides are –This organisation offers an extensive assessment of the patient's physical condition by taking every recent and past injury into account. This process helps to determine the specific causes behind a patient's problems.According to the condition of the patient, the clinicians allot these sessions to them. Biokinetics offer very specific 30 or 60 minutes sessions for the strengthening of the quadriceps for knee injuries, ankle proprioception, and various other physical activities.You would find two distinct categories of running biomechanics in Biokinetics – non-running and running. The non-running part involves an FMS (Functional Movement Screening) test and a static postural analysis. The result obtained from these procedures is further analysed in the running part with video analysis and RAST (Radioallergosorbent test).FMS assessment helps to determine hidden injuries and impairments of athletes and sportsmen in order to determine their return to the playing arena. The FMS assessment is a screening process that gives scores from 0 to 3 to detect any possible injury. If a person scores 0 in any movement, that person is likely to have an injury.Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics has an extensive range of latest instruments and exercise techniques to take care of an injury properly. They offer different and unique rehabilitation programmes according to the injury of different individuals. They shape their rehab programme according to a patient's lifestyle to achieve maximum recovery.To find out more, visit their website at: http://biokineticist.capetown/ Valadao & Fourie Biokinetics is an organisation based in South Africa that offers innovative rehabilitation programmes using biokinetics to relieve their customers from various ailments and injuries.