Former HSI Associate Deputy Assistant Director, Mark Furtado, to Join Dynamis Inc

-- Dynamis Inc., (http://dynamis.com/)an international integrated solutions provider, today announced the hiring of Mark Furtado as Senior Principal, where he will oversee the company's contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Student and Exchange Visitor Program. He will also help support the company's growth efforts within Law Enforcement and Security markets.A decorated 28-year law enforcement veteran, Furtado served in a variety of supervisory roles for ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for nearly 20 years. Most notably, he served as Associate Deputy Assistant Director for HSI's National Security Investigations Division (NSID), where he oversaw the NSID budget and identified opportunities within the intelligence community to apply HSI's criminal authorities.Furtado also held other high profile roles with HSI such as Unit Chief, Resident Agent in Charge and Assistant Special Agent in Charge.Since 2016, Furtado served as a senior law enforcement advisor for Leidos. In that role, he provided counter narcotics and counterterrorism advice and recommendations to the Director of the Narcotics and Transnational Crime Support Center and the Department of Homeland Security Senior Steering Committee representative."Mark possesses all of the qualities and experience successful companies must have as they anticipate future growth," said Dynamis CEO John Milam. "He brings leadership, strategic and operational success to Dynamis and his considerable skills and expertise are an exciting addition to our team. We couldn't be more pleased to have him here."Furtado earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.Dynamis provides integrated solutions for U.S. and international federal agencies, specializing in preparedness and economic resilience and comprehensive mission support services. Dynamis' services include strategic advice, analysis, IT solutions, training and decision support to federal governments.