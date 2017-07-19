HRO Today and CSS Release Pre-employment Screening Study

Surprising: Nearly One Third of Employers Don't Screen for Trouble

--and Comprehensive Screening Solutions (CSS) have announced the release of its pre-employment screening study:The stakes are higher now for companies than they've ever been. In a tight labor market, there's enormous pressure to hire more employees quickly, while data and physical security remain paramount.At the same time, this study's findings concluded that there is a lack of quantification about the impact of background screening providers. More than three-quarters of study respondents weren't aware of any formal metrics for measuring the success of their background screening."This study also found something quite alarming," said Larry Basinait, Vice President of Market Research for SharedXpertise. "Nearly one third of employers indicated that they don't screen their candidates through background checking.""Respondents in this study also told us that background checks are five times more important than the second or third most important services, which are I-9 and E-verifications and ATS integrations,"said Mike Chalenski, President and CEO for CSS. "Consolidation also remains a popular option, with about sixty-three percent of respondents indicating that screening services should be offered by one provider."conducted a study among those directly involved with selecting background providers for their organizations across the United States. The study's 100 respondents were screened to make sure they had a role with background screening service providers in their organization. Respondents were selected frommagazine subscribers, e-newsletter subscribers, and association membership.For over 18 years, CSS Inc. has been a leader in providing comprehensive screening solutions to companies on a global scale. Our 360 Advantage approach streamlines background screening, testing products and solutions, administrative services, and monitoring solutions to provide a "one stop shop" – all while protecting your most valued asset: YOUR EMPLOYEES. Our comprehensive services are designed with the customer in mind, to help alleviate time-consuming tasks and increase overall productivity. Access to industry-best researchers and a speed-to-hire focus allow CSS to acquire robust data quickly and efficiently to produce fast, accurate results. Partnering with CSS is the first step to outperform your competition and to create true value for your organization. For more information, visit csscheck360.com.andoffer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theforums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.