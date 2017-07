inStyleTV is proud to showcase EGO

Winter is over and it's time to get your lawn and garden back into tip-top shape.

--is proud to showcaseNational We-TV August 4, 2017 Friday 8:30AMAtlanta WPXA August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:00AMCleveland WVPX August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:30AMPittsburgh WINP August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AMSan Francisco KKPX August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AMWashington D.C. WPXW August 3, 2017 Thursday 7:00AMSeattle KWPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00AMRaleigh NC WRPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00 AMHartford WHPX August 5, 2017 Saturday 8:30AMDenver KPXC August 7, 2017 Monday 7:30AMEGO is proud to showcase its #1 Rated cordless outdoor power equipment with the power and performance of gas, without the noise, fuss, and fumes. EGO's patented ARC Lithium™ Battery technology is designed to work with any EGO POWER+ tool, so you can use the power, performance, and runtime of one battery to maintain your whole yard.Reclaim your lawn with EGO's 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, rated the #1 battery powered self-propelled lawn mower by a leading consumer magazine. Ideal for yards small and large, the self-propelled mower is powered by a 7.5Ah ARC Lithium™ battery which reliably delivers up to 60 minutes of run time.Now that your lawn is cut, you need the EGO POWER+ 15" String Trimmer with Rapid Reload Head to achieve real curb appeal. Featuring the new Rapid-Reload system to quickly and easily load new cutting line, the 15" cutting swath, bump-head line advancement and professional-grade cutting line makes quick work of yard clean ups.The EGO 530 CFM Blower is a must have. Its lightweight design weighs in at 7.4lbs with the included 2.5Ah battery, which can produce a run-time up to 75 minutes on high-efficiency mode.Also available is the EGO POWER+ 600 CFM Backpack Blower, the #1 rated battery powered backpack blower in the industry that can outperform most gas-powered models.For more information aboutvisit https://egopowerplus.com/ is produced byand airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers.is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services.We've spent the last 10 years researching, developing and perfecting our industry-leading POWER+ platform. We're proud to bring to you the first line of cordless outdoor power equipment with the power and performance of gas, but without the noise, fuss, and fumes.Designed, engineered and brought to life by a global organization with a 20-year history of delivering professional quality and breakthrough, EGO has forever changed the nature of lawn and garden equipment.