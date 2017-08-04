News By Tag
inStyleTV is proud to showcase EGO
Winter is over and it's time to get your lawn and garden back into tip-top shape.
National We-TV August 4, 2017 Friday 8:30AM
Atlanta WPXA August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:00AM
Cleveland WVPX August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:30AM
Pittsburgh WINP August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
San Francisco KKPX August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
Washington D.C. WPXW August 3, 2017 Thursday 7:00AM
Seattle KWPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00AM
Raleigh NC WRPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00 AM
Hartford WHPX August 5, 2017 Saturday 8:30AM
Denver KPXC August 7, 2017 Monday 7:30AM
EGO is proud to showcase its #1 Rated cordless outdoor power equipment with the power and performance of gas, without the noise, fuss, and fumes. EGO's patented ARC Lithium™ Battery technology is designed to work with any EGO POWER+ tool, so you can use the power, performance, and runtime of one battery to maintain your whole yard.
Reclaim your lawn with EGO's 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, rated the #1 battery powered self-propelled lawn mower by a leading consumer magazine. Ideal for yards small and large, the self-propelled mower is powered by a 7.5Ah ARC Lithium™ battery which reliably delivers up to 60 minutes of run time.
Now that your lawn is cut, you need the EGO POWER+ 15" String Trimmer with Rapid Reload Head to achieve real curb appeal. Featuring the new Rapid-Reload system to quickly and easily load new cutting line, the 15" cutting swath, bump-head line advancement and professional-
The EGO 530 CFM Blower is a must have. Its lightweight design weighs in at 7.4lbs with the included 2.5Ah battery, which can produce a run-time up to 75 minutes on high-efficiency mode.
Also available is the EGO POWER+ 600 CFM Backpack Blower, the #1 rated battery powered backpack blower in the industry that can outperform most gas-powered models.
For more information aboutEGO, visithttps://egopowerplus.com/
ABOUT inStyleTV:
inStyleTV is produced by WestMedia Productions and airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers. inStyleTV is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services. For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.instyletv.net (http://www.instyletv.net/
About EGO:
We've spent the last 10 years researching, developing and perfecting our industry-leading POWER+ platform. We're proud to bring to you the first line of cordless outdoor power equipment with the power and performance of gas, but without the noise, fuss, and fumes.
Designed, engineered and brought to life by a global organization with a 20-year history of delivering professional quality and breakthrough, EGO has forever changed the nature of lawn and garden equipment.
