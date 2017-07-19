News By Tag
Dir. of Scientific Programs of All of Us Research Program to Provide Update at 9th Annual Conference
The All of Us Research Program is a national effort to gather data from at least one million Americans to create an information resource on how individual differences in lifestyle, environment and biology can affect health. For more information on the program, please visit: https://www.joinallofus.org/
As the leader of the All of Us Research Program, Dr. Rutter oversees the scientific, programmatic development, and implementation efforts of the program. Her extensive background in basic and clinical research in human genetics will provide attendees of the conference with innumerable insights into the constantly-evolving field. Dr. Rutter will present an overview of the All of Us Research Program, including steps of data collection, access to the resource, the scientific framework, privacy and security principles. For more information on what will be discussed at the conference, please visit: http://www.precision-
The 9th Annual Personalized and Precision Medicine Conference will present the latest research and trends propelling precision medicine into the future with a focus on innovations in R&D, technological developments, precision medicine advances in infectious disease, CNS and cardiovascular disease, and patient/citizen involvement. This year's conference has several themes, including:
• R&D: Trends and Challenges in Diagnostics and Therapeutics
• Technologies Revolutionizing Precision Medicine
• Beyond Oncology: Infectious Disease, CNS Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
• Harnessing Big Data for Research and Clinical Application
• Patient Engagement, Empowerment and Ethical Issues
• From Research to Clinical Adoption: Drivers, Barriers, and Designing Success Strategies
For more information, contact:
John Waslif: Managing Director
Arrowhead Publishers
866-945-0263 ext 700
john.waslif@
Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate
Arrowhead Publishers
866-945-0263 ext 701
rachel.donlon@
Contact
Arrowhead Publishers and Conferences
enquiries@personalizedmedicinepartnerships.com
