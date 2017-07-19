 
Feel Good Corvette Story to be Showcased at 2017 Corvettes at Carlisle

Restoration Project for a Sick Enthusiast to be Unveiled in August at Carlisle
 
 
Collin Brown
Collin Brown
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The car community is a tight knit group and within the Corvette world, the ties that bind are arguably stronger than any other group that comes to Carlisle for an event.  This year's Corvettes at Carlisle, presented by Corvette America, runs August 24-27 and it'll feature a special completed restoration project, done exclusively for an enthusiast recovering from brain cancer.  The car has been family owned since it rolled off the assembly line and is now in its second generation of ownership.

The feel-good story includes Collin Brown, his grandfather, Make-a-Wish, countless Corvette vendors, Tony's Corvette Shop of Gaithersburg, Maryland and more.  The '68 Corvette in question is now owned by Collin Brown, but it was Collin's grandfather that got him hooked on cars at a young age, driving Collin around in his Corvette for many years.  As a promise, Collin received the car for his 16th birthday, but not long after, was diagnosed with brain cancer.  Needless to say, the car took a back seat as did hopes for a proper restoration of it.

Into the picture comes friend and owner of Tony's Corvette Shop, Tony Avedisian.  Tony initially got involved after receiving a call from Make-a-Wish to evaluate what the car would need.  The end result was a frame off restoration and Make-a-Wish was not able to make this possible.  From there, Tony took it upon himself to see this task through.  He contacted many Corvette vendors, with all contributing in the same manner.  According to Tony, "it was very inspiring to see such a wonderful response."

The car will be unveiled, fully restored to Collin and his family on Saturday, August 26 at the stage.  During this time of healing and rehabilitation for Collin, a gift like this will surely mean more than words can express.

In addition to the restoration and presentation of Collin's '68 Corvette, Tony will debut a book for the first time.  The book focuses on the 1963 Corvette Z06.  A car of the same brand will on display at their booth along with books for sale/autograph and the authors too.

Complete details on Corvettes at Carlisle along with links to register, become a vendor or purchase event tickets can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.  Don't miss the world's largest all-Corvette weekend, with over 5,000 Corvettes, 50,000+ guests and so much more!

Click to Share