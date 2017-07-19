MVP Brings ATM Industry Veteran Mark Smith On-Board to Spearhead New Value Added Reseller P

ATM industry veteran Mark Smith has joined MVP Financial Equipment. In his new role, Smith will build a reseller network providing VARs with access to top-quality equipment, service and technology at an affordable price point.

Mark Smith Joins MVP Financial Equipment

Contact

Mark Smith

MVP Financial Equipment Corp

***@mvpatm.com Mark SmithMVP Financial Equipment Corp

End

-- MVP Financial Equipment Corp., a California-based refurbishment, service and parts distribution company, has hired ATM industry veteran Mark Smith to build a new Value Added Reseller (VAR) program.In his new role as Director of Business Development, Smith will ensure the new program is built on MVP's reputation for providing quality and reliability, giving VARs access to top-quality equipment, service and technology at an affordable price point."We've been looking to expand MVP for quite some time," said Justin Van Peursem, president and CEO of MVP. "Mark has the expertise, the team and the ideas to provide the quality programs we strive to offer."With over two decades in the financial services industry, Smith has continually focused on providing ATM solutions for financial institutions, VARs and independent ATM deployers. During his career, Smith has served on a number of industry committees including the ATM Industry Association Security Committee, EMV Committee and Windows 7 Migration Committee, and completed a two-year term on the board of directors of the Financial and Security Products Association. He is also a noted blogger and speaker."MVP is more than just an ATM refurbishment company," said Smith. "In addition to providing refurbished ATMs and parts, we will be bringing a new, broader spectrum of products to the VAR channel and will leverage the value of MVP's industry relationships to bring added value to VARs – nationally and globally."To find out more about MVP's new VAR program, contact Mark Smith at mark@mvpatm.com or (770) 670-9095.____________________________________________________________— With offices in California and South Carolina, MVP specializes in the acquisition of low-cost ATM equipment and rapid distribution to a wide network of financial institutions and equipment resellers. Established in 2000 as an ATM brokerage company, MVP has evolved over the years into a full-scale ATM refurbishment and parts distribution company – serving a worldwide customer base. MVP also provides service for its customers on the west coast. To learn more, visit www.mvpatm.com or call 1.800.708.7722.