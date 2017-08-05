News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Trafford
Don Cole and Andrew Capets will be available to sign copies of book
Don Cole and Andrew Capets will be available to sign copies of book
Trafford, located in the hills east of Pittsburgh, was officially incorporated as a borough in 1904. John Cavett I and his family were among the first settlers in the area, after purchasing land in 1769. Tracks for the Pennsylvania Railroad were laid through in 1852, and the territory became known as Stewart Station. In 1902, land at Stewart Station was purchased by renowned entrepreneur George Westinghouse, with the purpose of constructing a foundry and town to be named Trafford City, after Trafford Park in Manchester, England. Western Pennsylvania newspapers advertised the sale of lots in Trafford City, and thousands of property seekers came pouring in. The plant thrived for the majority of the 20th century and was the key to Trafford's growth as a borough. Today, with the plant long gone, Trafford survives as a quaint, community-oriented town with an industrial history that all Pittsburghers can appreciate.
About the Author:
The Trafford Historical Society was founded in early 2016 by Andrew Capets and Don Cole, with a goal to preserve, protect, and share the borough's rich history. With considerable help from the organization's members, as well as current and former residents of Trafford, this compilation was made possible.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
700 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA 15146
When: Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse