Gary Bullock's "The Elsewhen Gene" launches

Laura Elizabeth Austin grows up in a small farming town in Kansas. Already a genius at age eight, she and equally bright Elijah Lucas Grant are very different from other kids, but Laura and Elijah have each other.Fascinated with science, they seriously discuss the big cosmological questions—the nature of time, black holes, the origin and the destiny of the universe, so the two little prodigies become soulmates, at the tender age of eight.At the age of 12, on a bicycle ride together, they have their first kiss while debating the nature of time. (Laura claims it doesn't exist. She may be right.)They are also troubled by strange visions. Laura sees people who aren't there. She thinks they are ghosts, but comes to realize that they exist in another universe, and think that she is a ghost. She discovers that she can actually step into an alternate universe, which leads her to believe that this ability is embedded somewhere in her DNA.Gary Bullock is an actor/writer, originally from east Tennessee. In past lives, he has been a software engineer, radar operator, Hollywood apartment manager, and DJ. One of his passions is building and flying model airplanes. He lives in western North Carolina and records audiobooks with his soulmate, Mil Nicholson.