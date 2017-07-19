News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fall Carlisle Returns to Wrap the Carlisle Events/Pennsylvania Season
Flagship Event Launches September 28 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds
Fall Carlisle 2017 runs September 27-October 1, with the auction spanning September 28-30. The thrill of the hunt is on display throughout as guests buy, sell and trade from sun up until sun down. As the guests scour the grounds, not only is there an unmatched level of camaraderie in place, there's a bit of a competition too. See, everyone is shopping for that hard to find item and the first one to it wins, so as you can imagine, it's a bit competitive at Carlisle each spring and fall event. This also goes for cars and trucks that are for sale by owner within the car corral. Some of the best deals are found at the most unsuspecting of times.
If buying and selling isn't what brings a person to Carlisle, maybe it's the chance to catch up with old friends, make new ones or get an education via FREE on stage seminars. Back by popular demand is Steve Mercurio of Pro Metal Shop. Steve is an expert fabricator and offers hands on, FREE seminars on the stage to help guests who have DIY projects on going or upcoming.
The automotive side of Fall Carlisle isn't the only popular attraction. There are non-automotive options too, including a massive food court with additional vendors located about the grounds and the Women's Oasis. The Oasis, or home away from chrome, is a large tent filled with kitchen must-haves, candles, jewelry, arts, crafts and more.
Along with the vendors who bring cars and parts to sell, Fall Carlisle also features a massive Manufacturers Midway that includes some of the biggest brand names within the hobby. Confirmed to date for the midway are the AACA Museum, AMSOIL, ClassicCars.com, CPI Truck, Meguiar's, Woodward Fabrications, Flowmaster, Edelbrock, Hagerty Insurance, More Than Tires and many more great companies who recognize the value of vending at Carlisle.
Finally, Fall Carlisle also includes a three-day collector car auction presented by Carlisle Auctions at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center. Complete details about the auction are available by calling 717-960-6400 or on the web at www.CarlisleAuctions.com, while Fall Carlisle details are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse