Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Cumberland Township and Carmichaels
Author Shelley McMinn Anderson will be available to sign copies of book
Cumberland Township, located in the northeastern portion of Greene County, was one of Pennsylvania's original townships. The history of this area shows that settlers were here prior to 1760. The settlement known as Old Town was founded in 1767. In 1796, Carmichaels was named in honor of Maj. James Carmichael, a Revolutionary War soldier and pioneer settler. Carmichael had traded his land in what is now the town of Jefferson for land owned by Thomas Hughes along the banks of Muddy Creek in Old Town. Carmichaels became home to the Greene Academy, notably, the first school of higher learning west of the Allegheny Mountains. The Carmichaels Covered Bridge spans Muddy Creek separating Old Town from Carmichaels. Both the Greene Academy and the Carmichaels Covered Bridge are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
About the Author:
Shelley McMinn Anderson, a lifelong resident of Carmichaels, is a genealogical researcher and local historian with 20 years of experience. Anderson serves as president of the Carmichaels Area Historical Society. She is also a member on the board of directors for the Glades Cemetery, the Laurel Point Cemetery, and the Greene Academy. Images for this work were compiled from the Flenniken Public Library, the Greene Academy archives, and the Greene County Historical Society Museum, in addition to contributions from local residents.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2814 University Town Center Drive
Morgantown, WV 26501
When: Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
