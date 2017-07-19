 
Blacktrace Holdings, a local success story

 
 
ROYSTON, England - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Since its establishment in Royston in the early 2000s, the evolution of Syrris into Blacktrace Holdings Ltd, a group of local companies offering scientific products and service for industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemistry, biological research, physics and academia, has been phenomenal. The group's success has proved highly beneficial to the region, as Blacktrace has remained loyal to its roots, choosing to support the local economy by remaining in Royston throughout this extensive expansion, rather than relocating. With business booming, earlier this year it acquired additional, larger premises in the town, and is providing more and more local employment opportunities.

The brainchild of Mark Gilligan, founder and CEO of Blacktrace Holdings, Syrris has grown from humble beginnings to become a world leader in its field, giving rise to a number of sister companies delivering a variety of complementary technologies. Together, these innovative companies – Dolomite Bio, Dolomite Microfluidics, Particle Works and precision glassware specialist Glass Solutions – form the Blacktrace Holdings group, dedicated to driving science forwards. For Blacktrace and the Royston community, the future looks very bright.

About Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., a world leader in Productizing Science®, is headquartered in the United Kingdom with sales offices based in the United States, Japan, India and Brazil. Blacktrace exploits its leading capabilities in product development, manufacturing, global marketing and sales through brands that address customers with common needs. The current brands of Blacktrace are Syrris (chemistry tools), Dolomite Microfluidics (microfluidic solutions), Glass Solutions (glass manufacturing) and Centeo (biology tools).

Productizing Science® is the subject of translating scientific discovery and invention into commercially successful products and services.

To find out more, please visit the Blacktrace website: www.blacktrace.com

For more about the individual brands, visit:

www.syrris.com

www.dolomite-microfluidics.com

www.glass-solutions.com

www.centeo.com
