News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Blacktrace Holdings, a local success story
The brainchild of Mark Gilligan, founder and CEO of Blacktrace Holdings, Syrris has grown from humble beginnings to become a world leader in its field, giving rise to a number of sister companies delivering a variety of complementary technologies. Together, these innovative companies – Dolomite Bio, Dolomite Microfluidics, Particle Works and precision glassware specialist Glass Solutions – form the Blacktrace Holdings group, dedicated to driving science forwards. For Blacktrace and the Royston community, the future looks very bright.
About Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.
Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., a world leader in Productizing Science®, is headquartered in the United Kingdom with sales offices based in the United States, Japan, India and Brazil. Blacktrace exploits its leading capabilities in product development, manufacturing, global marketing and sales through brands that address customers with common needs. The current brands of Blacktrace are Syrris (chemistry tools), Dolomite Microfluidics (microfluidic solutions), Glass Solutions (glass manufacturing)
Productizing Science® is the subject of translating scientific discovery and invention into commercially successful products and services.
To find out more, please visit the Blacktrace website: www.blacktrace.com
For more about the individual brands, visit:
www.syrris.com
www.dolomite-
www.glass-solutions.com
www.centeo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse