Plush Camp: Glamping This Summer's Never Been So Magical

-- In Chichester lies summer's magical glamping abode that is sure to give you nothing but fond memories for years to come.Tucked away in its own secret garden is the alternative Arcadia that is putting group glamping in West Sussex firmly on the map; here's where you discover Plush Camp. Glamping in 2017 (http://www.qualityunearthed.co.uk/)never had it so good!This is grass roots glamping at its finest. Owners Louise and Macca have proudly put the time and effort into thinking of everything to ensure their guests have the break they deserve. Expect tree hammocks and a huge Scandinavian hot tub, a woodland playground for the younger ones on your trip, and even a communal chill out area with a bar!This glamping space has everything - whether you're catering for a big birthday party, to planning your very own mini festival, or engagement/wedding celebrations, Plush Camp gives you the choice to accommodate any of these kinds of memory events.Plush Camp is compiled of six stunning yurts and five amazing bell tents, all varying in size.The yurts offer a handmade oak double bed, with sumptuous bedding and blankets for a cosy night's sleep. Two floor beds are available for children up to 14 years of age, and travel cots are also provided upon request. Sheepskin rugs cover the natural coir floors, and an antique wood-burning stove warms each space beautifully. The quirky and colourful appeal of these yurts is truly wonderful! You can also make the most of the outdoor seating and a gas barbecue for cooking too.The bell tents give you beautiful canvas structures that provide that quintessential camping feel. Luxurious linens and fleecy blankets await for those relaxing nights' sleep, while the coffee table houses a tea and coffee hamper to give you a welcome morning boost. Plush camp also comes complete with torches for when the sun goes down, so you can find the perfect spot to sit out and marvel at the nights' sky, under the twinkling stars.East Ashling is a small village just three miles west of Chichester on the West Sussex coast. Plush Camp sits in the abundant fields on the outskirts of this pretty village, just inside the South Downs National Park. Within walking distance from Plush Camp is Kingley Vale Nature Reserve, one of the largest remaining yew forests in England.For more information and to book Plush Camp, follow the link:www.qualityunearthed.co.uk/accommodation/yurts/plush-camp-group-glamping-west-sussex