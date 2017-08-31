 
Industry News





Greece to be promoted towards 380 millions airline passengers

Some of the most known and famous Greek travel attractions, are included in an hourly TV show, to be published in September 2017
 
 
ATHENS, Greece - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- My Guide Greek Islands, in collaboration with Global Child TV, completed in August 2017 the shootings of a thematic episode, focusing on the tourist beauties - and not only - of our country.

The purpose of the filming was the emergence of "Generosity" and the "Greek Hospitality", showing through these concepts our gastronomy and local cuisine, our rich choices in activities, the local traditions, and of course our great cultural heritage.

The productions of Global Child LLC can be found at eight (8) international airlines: British, Delta, Iberia, Thai, SAS, Cathay, Royal Jordanians, Latam, and through the ABS-CBN, the largest Philippine TV network over 100 million viewers.

This is the first thematic production that enters the world of airlines. Episodes are available to passengers as a recreational content of all flights. The striking feature is that - on an annual basis - the episode of Greece can be reached by 380,000,000  potential passengers.

Shootings took place in Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Delos, Chios and Crete.  The producer and presenter Mr. Augusto Valverde, with co-deputies Ms. Camila Banus (actor from the American TV series "Days Of Our Lives") and the General Manager of My Guide in Greece - Efthymios Moutselos - covered all these destinations within 2 weeks time. Countless hours of TV material will be used to create an hourly episode, part of the Global Child TV's production cycle for 2018.

Trailer of Greek episode: http://www.vimeo.com/226212890



Global Child TV trailer on 2017 Travel Show: http://www.vimeo.com/186319440

The My Guide Network
Our company - part of My Guide's brand - not only reflects our strategy to offer the most insightful online guides driven by local experts 'in the know'.

It also supports the constant introduction of new functionalities, to personalize users experience when visiting our websites. "Our goal with this individual and personalized My Guide functionality is to be the 'Spotify for Travel'" says Mark Wallis, Owner and CEO of the My Guide Network.

My Guide's global network is focused on offering unrivaled levels of local information. This is what we pride ourselves on, and it's our promise to our users.

Each destination is run by a team on the ground who have their fingers on the pulse and write from a first-hand experience, whether they are trying out places to eat, visiting sites of interest, undertaking activities, exploring hidden 'secrets', and speaking to the locals who are 'in-the-know'.

Media Contact
My Guide Greek Islands
+30 2110196278
thimios@myguidegreekislands.com
