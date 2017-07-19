News By Tag
Tennant, Barrowman, 'Buffy' Q&A's, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Columbus
Lori Petty, Michael Beach, Elizabeth Henstridge Q&A's, Sci-Fi Speed Dating, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Greater Columbus Convention Center
Some highlights of the more than 75 hours of panels scheduled include:
• Interactive Q&As with Tennant (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.), Barrowman (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.), Beckinsale (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), Henstridge (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), Catherine Tate ("Doctor Who," Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City," Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), Lori Petty ("Orange is the New Black," A League of their Own, Sunday, 11:30 a.m.), Michael Beach ("Sons of Anarchy," 'The 100," Sunday, 12:30 p.m.) and Jodi Lyn O'Keefe ("The Vampire Diaries," "Nash Bridges," Sunday, 1:30 p.m.)
• Group sessions with the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (James Marsters,Nicholas Brendon and Emma Caulfield), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
• Wrestling talk with WWE® Superstar AJ Styles™ (Friday, 5 p.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Phil Ortiz, Kurt Lehner, Joe Corroney, Mark Kistler, Steve Geiger, Shawn Coss, Jeff Smith, Dirk Manning, Victor Dandridge, Genese Davis, Danny Fingeroth and more
• Anime Dating Game (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) and Pokemon Game Show (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
• Sci-Fi Speed Dating sessions (tired of lookin' for love in Alderaan places?) (Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 11-1-3:30-6, Sunday 11-1-3:30)
• Kids programming all three days, including story time, ninja and super hero training, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogshelle, Princess Morgan and more, throughout the weekend
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Columbus programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is the ninth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
