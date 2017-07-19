Country(s)
Heat Stress Prevention Training Week Marathon 2017
The Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs
Melanie Forti
202-384-1771
forti@afop.org
Washington, DC –AFOP's Health & Safety Programs Heat Stress Prevention Training Week Marathon, in conjunction with OSHA's Heat Stress Campaign for outdoor workers, was met with huge success this year. As a result of our hardworking and dedicated trainers throughout 16 participating states including Puerto Rico, our goal to train 800 farm workers in heat stress prevention was more than tripled.
With temperatures on a continuous rise throughout the U.S. this July, providing health and safety training is a necessity. AFOP's Health & Safety Programs network of trainers managed to train 2,621 farm workers on how to protect themselves from falling victim to a heat related illness this summer. Depending on the situation, simple behavior changes such as drinking water before feeling thirsty or taking frequent breaks in the shade could be the difference between life and death.
"Unfortunately, many farm workers did not know what they were drinking could dehydrate them further; and by providing training they understand the importance of staying properly hydrated and the role water plays," reported Mellisa Reyes, AFOP Health & Safety Trainer.
Though preventable, heat-related illnesses pose a real danger to the body and if someone has suffered from heat stroke or heat exhaustion in the past they are more vulnerable to falling victim to them in the future. We often take for granted how the body adapts to challenges; however, there are occasions when we push our bodies beyond their limits and they are unable to respond adequately.
"Farm workers toil 15 or more hours daily in America's fields, performing arduous work in one of the nation's most dangerous industries. It is our responsibility to make sure that farm workers know their rights and the consequences of heat exposure." says Vashti Kelly, AFOP Health & Safety Program Manager.
To find out more about farm workers and the health and safety issues faced daily while working in the fields, please check out our website at: www.afop.org.
The Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs is a non-profit, national federation of 52 non-profit and public agencies that provide training and employment services to migrant and seasonal farm workers. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for all farmworkers and their families through advocacy, education, and training. For additional comment or an interview, please contact Melanie Forti, Director of Health & Safety Programs at 202-384-1771 or forti@afop.org .
