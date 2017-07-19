News By Tag
Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market to reach USD 3.02 Billion by 2024
The Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market is anticipated to be driven by rising awareness of immense benefits of Dead Sea mud for the skin and hair and their medicinal properties, according to our research report.
"Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook 2024"
The global Dead Sea mud cosmetics market is segmented into product types such as facial care, body care, eye care and bathing products. Among these, demand for body care products occupies the largest market share 0f 36.1%, followed closely by facial care products which constitute 35.2% of total demand for Dead Sea mud cosmetics.
The market for Dead Sea mud cosmetics was valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2016 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 13.56% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. North America is the largest market for Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics, accounting for 31.3% of revenue, followed by Europe.
The Middle East and Africa region is the most opportunistic market for Dead Sea mud cosmetics with the highest potential for revenue growth, owing to increasing demand for cosmetics. The large and rising beauty industry and high purchasing power of consumers in the region further augments growth.
Rising demand for Cosmetics: Major Boost
Rising demand for Dead Sea mud cosmetics due to their high mineral content, wide ranging hair and skincare benefits and excellent medicinal properties are the key factors driving the global market for these products.
Drivers and Challenges
Factors such as inclination of customers towards organic and natural ingredients based products, increase in disposable incomes of people around the world, rising levels of pollution and sun exposure necessitating usage of products for protection against pollution and UV rays and rising consumerism around the globe are expected to drive the demand for Dead Sea mud cosmetics in near future.
Although, high cost of these cosmetic products and their limited availability are expected to hinder the growth of the market for Dead Sea mud cosmetics across the globe.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.
Global Dead Sea mud cosmetics market research report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics market which includes profiling of companies like Ahava, Aroma and Kawar. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive market insights on the global Dead Sea mud cosmetics market that will help industry consultants, cosmetics manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. The report covers all major regional Dead Sea mud cosmetics market trends across the globe to help the industry players to grow in the competitive scenario.
