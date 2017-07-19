News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
News: Schools OUT - Sunêlia Vacances IN
High Quality Holiday Parks across France with Availability in August
Prices for one week's accommodation start from £609, based on a family of four sharing a self-catered chalet and arriving August 19th. The same week is available at a choice of sites across the 31-strong portfolio. Simply search the website at: www.sunelia.com/
• Sunêlia Hippocampe, at Volonne (Haute Provence), in a charming lakeside setting among olive groves : €98 per night / €686 per week (£87 pn / £609 pw) – fly to Marseille or Toulon (1 ½-hours)
• Sunêlia L'Escale Saint Gilles (Finistère)
• Sunêlia Le Fief (Loire Atlantique), 5-star facilities and 5 minutes' walk to the beach at St Brevin les Pins, near the mouth of the Loire: €149 per night / €1043 per week (£132 pn / £926 pw) – ferry to St Malo (2 ¾-hours)
• Sunêlia Le Ranc Davaine (Ardèche), in unspoilt countryside beside the River Chassezac in southern Ardèche: €152 per night / €1064 per week (£135 pn / £944 pw) – fly to Nîmes or Avignon (1 ½-hours)
• Sunêlia Les Trois Vallées, (Hautes-Pyré
• Sunêlia Perla di Mare (Corsica), direct beach access and alfresco dining at peaceful Ghisonaccia:
Campers also enjoy access to the same facilities at each of the holiday villages and there are a few remaining pitches available in August too:
• Sunêlia Malazéou, Ariège in the Midi-Pyréné
• Sunêlia L'Atlantique, Finistère in Brittany, at €29 per night / £26 pn – ferry to Roscoff (1 ¾-hours)
• Sunêlia Hippocampe, in Haute Provençe, at €32 per night / £29 pn – fly to Marseille or Toulon (1 ½-hours)
• Sunêlia Les Trois Vallées, near Lourdes, at €40 per night / £36 pn – fly to Pau (1 hour) or Biarritz (2 hours)
• Sunêlia Berrua, near Biarritz between the mountains and the sea, at €44 per night / £39 pn – ferry to Bilbao (1 ½-hours), fly to Biarritz (½-hour)
• Sunêlia Le Fief, on the Atlantic coast, at €45 per night / £40 pn – ferry to St Malo (2 ¾-hours)
• Sunêlia Le Ranc Davaine, in the Ardèche, at €46 per night / £41 pn – fly to Nîmes or Avignon (1 ½-hours)
Sunêlia Vacances is the leading holiday park company in France, especially praised for family-friendly facilities and superb water parks. Excellent dining, impressive sports facilities and entertainment programmes for all ages are Sunêlia Vacances' trademarks. In high season, a complimentary Mini-Club or Sunny Club provides a daily programme of fun for children aged four to 16 years and crèche facilities for babies from six months and day-care for children up to four years old is offered at selected parks.
Sunêlia accommodation options range from tent pitches and mobile homes to luxurious architect-designed lodges. Ladybird symbols (1-5) indicate the level of facilities available and all are easily accessible by road; most are close to main-line stations and airports. The Sunêlia Privilege Card (€35 / £31 valid for two seasons) gives the holder VIP services, free booking fees, loyalty points (redeem 500 for a free week in low season) and up to 25% discount on selected local leisure attractions.
More information at: www.sunelia.com
Sunêlia Vacances (www.Sunelia.com)
Sunêlia was founded in 2005 and the head office is based in Bordeaux.
Issued for Sunêlia Holidays by Media Contacts PR
For images/press enquiries please contact Jane Parritt, 01367 820766 / Jane@mediacontactspr.co.uk
Contact
Jane Parritt
***@mediacontactspr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse