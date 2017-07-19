 
News: Schools OUT - Sunêlia Vacances IN

High Quality Holiday Parks across France with Availability in August
 
 
VOLONNE, France - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- There are still plenty of fun-packed August holidays to be had with Sunêlia Vacances at their five-star holiday parks across France.  Locations vary from the Atlantic and Mediterranean Coasts (including Corsica), to classic French countryside and mountain retreats.  Every holiday village has a fantastic water park – most with indoor/outdoor pools – among a raft of facilities, including restaurant dining, opt-in/opt-out activity clubs for kids and teens, evening entertainment and spas endorsed by Spas de France (http://www.spasdefrance.fr/).  Exceptional value for money is assured and in the rare event of a week without sun, Sunêlia's exclusive Sun Offer (valid to Oct 31) gives a credit of up to €200 against a future booking made within two years.

Prices for one week's accommodation start from £609, based on a family of four sharing a self-catered chalet and arriving August 19th.  The same week is available at a choice of sites across the 31-strong portfolio.  Simply search the website at: www.sunelia.com/en - examples include:

• Sunêlia Hippocampe, at Volonne (Haute Provence), in a charming lakeside setting among olive groves : €98 per night / €686 per week  (£87 pn / £609 pw) – fly to Marseille or Toulon (1 ½-hours)
• Sunêlia L'Escale Saint Gilles (Finistère), right on the beach at the tip of Brittany, and easily reached by car ferry from Plymouth:  €115 per night / €805 per week (£102 pn / £715 pw)  ferry to Roscoff (1¾-hours from the park)
• Sunêlia Le Fief (Loire Atlantique), 5-star facilities and 5 minutes' walk to the beach at St Brevin les Pins, near the mouth of the Loire: €149 per night / €1043 per week (£132 pn / £926 pw) – ferry to St Malo (2 ¾-hours)
• Sunêlia Le Ranc Davaine (Ardèche), in unspoilt countryside beside the River Chassezac in southern Ardèche: €152 per night / €1064 per week (£135 pn / £944 pw) – fly to Nîmes or Avignon (1 ½-hours)
• Sunêlia  Les Trois Vallées, (Hautes-Pyrénées) 10 minutes from Lourdes, with beautiful mountain scenery and exciting activities : €165 per night / €1155 per week (£147 pn / £1025 pw) – fly to Pau (1 hour) or Biarritz (2 hours)
• Sunêlia Perla di Mare (Corsica), direct beach access and alfresco dining at peaceful Ghisonaccia:  €218 per night / €1526 per week (£194 pn / £1354 pw) – fly to Bastia (1 hour) or Ajaccio (2 hours)

Campers also enjoy access to the same facilities at each of the holiday villages and there are a few remaining pitches available in August too:

• Sunêlia Malazéou, Ariège in the Midi-Pyrénées, at €28 per night / £25 pn – fly to Toulouse or Carcassonne (1 ½-hours)
• Sunêlia L'Atlantique, Finistère in Brittany, at €29 per night / £26 pn – ferry to Roscoff (1 ¾-hours)
• Sunêlia Hippocampe, in Haute Provençe, at €32 per night / £29 pn – fly to Marseille or Toulon (1 ½-hours)
• Sunêlia Les Trois Vallées, near Lourdes, at €40 per night / £36 pn – fly to Pau (1 hour) or Biarritz (2 hours)
• Sunêlia Berrua, near Biarritz between the mountains and the sea, at €44 per night / £39 pn – ferry to Bilbao (1 ½-hours), fly to Biarritz (½-hour)
• Sunêlia Le Fief, on the Atlantic coast, at €45 per night / £40 pn – ferry to St Malo (2 ¾-hours)
• Sunêlia Le Ranc Davaine, in the Ardèche, at €46 per night / £41 pn – fly to Nîmes or Avignon (1 ½-hours)

Sunêlia Vacances is the leading holiday park company in France, especially praised for family-friendly facilities and superb water parks.  Excellent dining, impressive sports facilities and entertainment programmes for all ages are Sunêlia Vacances' trademarks.  In high season, a complimentary Mini-Club or Sunny Club provides a daily programme of fun for children aged four to 16 years and crèche facilities for babies from six months and day-care for children up to four years old is offered at selected parks.

Sunêlia accommodation options range from tent pitches and mobile homes to luxurious architect-designed lodges.  Ladybird symbols (1-5) indicate the level of facilities available and all are easily accessible by road; most are close to main-line stations and airports.  The Sunêlia Privilege Card (€35 / £31 valid for two seasons) gives the holder VIP services, free booking fees, loyalty points (redeem 500 for a free week in low season) and up to 25% discount on selected local leisure attractions.

More information at: www.sunelia.com

Sunêlia Vacances (www.Sunelia.com) operates 31 holiday parks and luxury campsites in beautiful beach, mountain and countryside locations in France, Italy and Spain.  Sunêlia villages offer a wide range of facilities for an active and relaxing holiday for all ages and budgets, in health-enhancing natural settings.  The company's commitment to the environment is endorsed by La Clef Verte (www.laclefverte.org), France's leading eco-tourism agency, and its self-imposed Sunêlia quality charter is recognised by Qualité Tourisme.  For bookings of 7 nights or more, cancellation is free of charge up to one day before travel, and Sunêlia's Sun Offer applies offering credits of up to €200 towards the next visit if there is no sun (applicable from April to October).  Sunêlia's Space Guarantee promises fewer pitches per hectare than any equivalent site.

Sunêlia was founded in 2005 and the head office is based in Bordeaux.

Issued for Sunêlia Holidays by Media Contacts PR

For images/press enquiries please contact Jane Parritt, 01367 820766 / Jane@mediacontactspr.co.uk

Source:Sunêlia Holidays
Email:***@mediacontactspr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:France, Family Holidays, Holiday Parks
Industry:Travel
Location:Volonne - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur - France
