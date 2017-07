Affordable Dental Implants Not Far for Wilmington Residents

Dental implants, one of the most successful solutions to missing teeth, are available near Wilmington, Delaware.

-- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) is helping residents of Wilmington reclaim their smiles with quality dental implants in nearby West Chester.Dental implants from ADS in West Chester start at only $2,000. Other dentists in Wilmington may charge thousands for dental implants, but ADS in West Chester believes a beautiful smile, while priceless, should also be affordable."Dental implants are so popular among our patients because they look and feel similarly to natural teeth," explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS.In addition to dental implants, ADS also offers state-of-the-art dentures. Both full, partial, and implant-retained dentures are available in West Chester.Thousands of patients are already smiling brighter thanks to Dr. Bernreuther and the ADS team in West Chester. Those wishing to learn more about affordable dental implants in the Wilmington area should request an appointment with ADS by visiting http://wilmingtonimplants.com/About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implantmanufacturing companies. Learn more at http://wilmingtonimplants.com/