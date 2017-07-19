News By Tag
* Tea
* Matcha
* Wales
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Crowdfunding begins for Welsh tea brand
Raising funds for beautifully printed packaging from the USA.
The MyMatcha tea brand will provide a platform to inspire and empower young women in a world that's full of pressure, household tasks, parenthood, and any other curveballs life may throw. As well as providing a tea that improves wellbeing, steadies concentration, and gives you a mood boost MyMatcha will be a hub of motivational stories and narrative giving tips and tricks for finding stability and wellness.
Whilst searching for a way to overcome 'baby brain', founders Madelaine and Francesca came across matcha tea. It gave improved focus, steady concentration, and an upbeat mood - the complete opposite to trudging along in a baby brain fog. The difference this wellness tea had made to both their home and work lives was huge, so they had to let the circle of 'mum friends' in on the secret too, and of course they all fell in love.
The only problem was that matcha was hard to come by in the UK and only available in specialist health shops. That's why they set about importing their own hyper premium matcha and creating their own brand... all they need now is something to package it in!
Francesca and Madelaine, invite you to join the #mymatchamovement for mental wellness by supporting their crowdfunding campaign here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
There are MyMatcha tea rewards available for a range of pledges. A £20 pledge gets you two free 30g pouches of MyMatcha as well as a scoop worth £44.00 in total. While an investment of £10 will get you a free 30g pouch of MyMatcha tea worth £20.
To find out more about the brand please visit: https://mymatchaonline.com/
Media Contact
MyMatcha, Britannia House, Van Rd,
Caerphilly CF83 3GG
madelaine@mymatchaonline.om
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse