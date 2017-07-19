Inflammatory Bowel Disorder Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 by P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research2

-- Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disorder has been increasing, mainly due to several risk factors such as high pollution due to rapid establishment of industries, smoking and habitual use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines. The inflammatory bowel disorder therapeutic pipeline is expected to grow in the future mainly due to the emergence of several novel drugs in the market, since various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been focusing to develop drugs for the treatment of this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 to 1.3 million population suffers from inflammatory bowel disorder, in the U.S.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/inflammatory-bowel-disorder-therapeutics-pipeline-analysisInflammatory bowel disorder is a condition in which patients feel chronic inflammation in all the parts of digestive tract. Inflammatory bowel disorder is very painful condition and may persist for a long time. Inflammatory bowel disorder primarily involves Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, both these diseases are a type of inflammatory bowel syndrome. Ulcerative colitis mainly affects the large intestine (colon) whereas Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive system, from the mouth to the anus. There are various symptoms which are associated with inflammatory bowel syndrome and some of them includes abdominal pain, weight loss, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, anemia, and constipation.Some of the companies having a pipeline of inflammatory bowel disorder therapeutics pipeline include Protagonist Therapeutics, Eli Lilly & Company, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Fast forward Pharmaceuticals, Jansen-Cilag Ltd, Redhill Biopharma Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development, Inc.