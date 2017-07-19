 
News By Tag
* Inflammatory Bowel Disorder
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Inflammatory Bowel Disorder Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 by P&S Market Research

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Inflammatory Bowel Disorder

Industry:
Reports

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

NEW YORK - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disorder has been increasing, mainly due to several risk factors such as high pollution due to rapid establishment of industries, smoking and habitual use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines. The inflammatory bowel disorder therapeutic pipeline is expected to grow in the future mainly due to the emergence of several novel drugs in the market, since various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been focusing to develop drugs for the treatment of this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 to 1.3 million population suffers from inflammatory bowel disorder, in the U.S.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/inflammatory-bowel-disorder-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Inflammatory bowel disorder is a condition in which patients feel chronic inflammation in all the parts of digestive tract. Inflammatory bowel disorder is very painful condition and may persist for a long time. Inflammatory bowel disorder primarily involves Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, both these diseases are a type of inflammatory bowel syndrome. Ulcerative colitis mainly affects the large intestine (colon) whereas Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive system, from the mouth to the anus. There are various symptoms which are associated with inflammatory bowel syndrome and some of them includes abdominal pain, weight loss, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, anemia, and constipation.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/inflamma...

Some of the companies having a pipeline of inflammatory bowel disorder therapeutics pipeline include Protagonist Therapeutics, Eli Lilly & Company, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Fast forward Pharmaceuticals, Jansen-Cilag Ltd, Redhill Biopharma Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development, Inc.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+1-888-778-7886
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P&S Market Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share