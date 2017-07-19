Top Class Quantum Yacht for Hire in Sydney

Team Bray or Bray Management is a company made of yacht charter and superyacht experts which was launched and is owned and run by Cameron Bray, a Gold Coast based professional. Since 2016, it has become rebranded as Northrop and Johnson, Australia.

-- Bray. Northrop & Johnson , a team of yacht charter, event and superyacht experts is offering the services of hiring a super Quantum yacht in Sydney harbour.This was announced by top executives in a recent press meet where they also threw light on nature of services rendered by the company."We at Team Bray are experts in the yacht charter and sale business. We focus on enabling customers to have a great time, out on the water. With several years of experience in the super yacht industry, we have a good knowledge of services for owners, crew, and charterers to extract the most out of the industry for super yachts. With regard to charterers, we wish to see them cruising in the waters with family and friends, exploring the coastline and enjoying the sheer exclusivity of a super yacht. This may be through one of the top profile events or luxury holidays with friends. With regard to owners, we wish to provide peace of mind. We endeavour to ensure that their yachts are operated in a financially viable manner and also meeting complete legislative and maritime stipulations,"said an executive.The company is owned and run by Cameron Bray who has been in the superyacht business since last 15 years. It is today, Australia's biggest charter fleet. In 2016, the world's biggest super yacht company Northrop and Johnson came to an agreement with Bray resulting in the creation of Northrop and Johnson, Australia- a rebranding of Bray Management. It offers yacht charter services for destinations like Gold Coast, Sydney, Whitsundays, Melbourne, South Pacific, and the Great Barrier Reef.Its latest offering is the Quantum Yacht which is available for charter in Sydney harbour.is the ultimate in indulgence and decadence, which provides a sleek and elegant mode for cruises in Sydney harbour. This 120' Warren yacht is a superyacht for a luxury charter which provides entertainment for large groups through short cruises in Sydney, whether it is in upper reaches of the harbour or open seas."Quantum is at your service whether for a Whitsunday romantic getaway, a birthday, wedding, product launch or any such special Sydney corporate events. Quantum serves you with utmost regard to your exclusivity and privacy. It contains a big interior layout for 8 guests to stay aboard in four private rooms. Its generous interior and deck space permits staging of events for around 40 guests, a more private dining experience for 12 persons or an exclusive romantic cruise for two. The yacht is equipped with toys like jet ski, inflatable water toys, snorkelling, and fishing equipment," revealed another executive.Team Bray is also reputed to provide services for yacht owners like charter management, financial management, crew management, safety management and support services. For more deatils, visit