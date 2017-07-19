Free Monsoon Car Care Camp organized in Gurugram

An attempt to educate car-owners on the importance of vehicle care and maintenance during monsoons

-- A 3-day Car Care Camp was organized in Palam Vihar Extension, Gurugram to educate car-owners on the importance of vehicle care and maintenance during monsoons. The camp was successfully conducted by- a prominent name in multi-brand Autocare industry from 22to 24July at their company owned workshop.At the camp, around, where customers availed car health-check and car wash (under-body and top wash), free of cost. As part of the free car health check up, 120 point-check was conducted on the cars. This included examination of power train (engine & transmission system), cooling system, braking system and suspension. Due to onset of monsoons, effectiveness of wiper blades was also examined. Important tips to ensure roadworthiness of cars were shared with the customers, while educating them on the importance of routine maintenance and regular car care. Customers were also informed about CarXpert's USP of providing High Quality repairs at Low Cost.said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response received at the Car Care Camp. Monsoons are the time when a vehicle requires regular check-ups and through this special initiative, we intend to emphasize on the importance of vehicle care and maintenance and educate car owners on how monsoons can affect performance, while simultaneously highlighting exemplary services that CarXpert provides. Customers were offered an exciting array of services, free of cost, ensuring a safe and hassle-free monsoon drive.""Among the services, car wash (under body and top wash), engine oil top up, coolant top up, replacement of wiper blades, servicing of brakes, wheel alignment and wheel balancing, were the most preferred. This initiative further reinforces CarXpert's commitment to customer delight by creating unique experiences for them." added