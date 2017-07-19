Organizations Prefer Lean Six Sigma Certified Candidates

Contact

-- If you want to drastically improve your career prospects, you couldn't do better than getting certified in Lean Six Sigma. While the traditional version remains popular, Lean is obviously the one most organizations prefer at the moment.One reason a lot of organizations avoid implementing Six Sigma is because they associate it with a total overhaul of their current operation. While that may not be a completely accurate assessment of how Six Sigma functions, the point is that most CEOs and COOs aren't looking forward to a major change even if there's a light at the end of the tunnel.In contrast, Lean Six Sigma is known for being extremely powerful in the hands of just a single individual. Most companies will see a big difference from hiring only one specialist. Furthermore, because these specialists generally make improvements by way of reduction, their services rarely mean spending more money.Another reason Lean has so many fans at the moment is that it's not confined to just a single industry. Again, it's not accurate, but a lot of people still associate Six Sigma with manufacturing because that's where it originated.In any case, Lean Six Sigma can be used in anything from healthcare to finance to government and more. On top of that, Lean isn't meant for just a single department or sector. Companies have successfully used it to improve their sales department, IT teams and compliance offices.Someone with a Lean Six Sigma certification will not be lacking for job opportunities even if they want to keep to a specific field.A big part of Lean Six Sigma culture is "kaizen." It's a Japanese word that means "constant improvement."This speaks to the immediacy of Lean improvements. Lean specialists tend to hit the ground running. There's not a lot of time dedicated to finding one's footing.Instead, through the lens of kaizen, the specialist is constantly analyzing a company's process flow and looking for ways to immediately make an impact. While this is characteristic of the entire approach—it will be like this year in and year out with a Lean specialist—the fact that it basically starts right away has won it a lot of supporters.At the end of the day, whether your company is B2C or B2B, you can't afford to forget about your customers' needs. That's a surefire way to see your profits fall. Lean Six Sigma puts the customer at the top of its priority. Essentially every change made to a company can only be done after the specialist considers how this will affect the customer. Every single component of a company's process flow must also prove it's helpful to the customer or it immediately gets chopped.Lean Six Sigma is most likely never going to fall out of popularity. For all of the reasons above and more, organizations all over the world are looking for specialists who are certified in this important discipline.