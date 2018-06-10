News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Discounted 3 Nights Stay at Nami Resort Available for Direct Bookings Until June 2018
Stay with Nami Resort for a minimum of three nights and feast on our 4-course meal while enjoying spectacular view of Boracay Island for free! Hurry and grab these mouthwatering deals that are exclusively available at our website.
Here are the complete details of the promos:
3 Nights Room Savers Deal with Dinner
Validity: Until June 10, 2018
Inclusions:
- One-time breakfast
- One-time set dinner
- Free round-trip airport transfers via Caticlan
3 Nights Package Deal with Dinner
Validity: Until June 10, 2018
Inclusions:
- Daily breakfast
One-time set dinner
- Free round-trip airport transfers via Caticlan
- Swedish massage
- One-time complimentary dinner
- Dinner includes Beef Egg Drop Soup, Calamari Mango Salad, Fried Chicken with Blackbean Sauce or Fish Finger with Garlic Chilli Sauce or Barbecue Pork Ribs, and Banana Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream
Purchase one of these Boracay promos direct at the Boracay accommodation's website. Click on the "Check availability and prices" button to book online through the resort's direct reservation system, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. Instant confirmation is guaranteed and all transactions are secured by DigiCert and Trustwave. Promo details may change but bookings made prior to any changes will still be honored. Visit Nami Resort at http://www.namiresorts.com/
Take these advance booking deals and stay at the resort to enjoy the consummate haven for holidaymakers in Boracay. The following conveniences are readily available:
- 3 commodious room types that offer equally astounding views of the sky, sea, and sand. The rooms come complete with a jacuzzi and a spacious balcony from which to enjoy the sights. Each also has its own LCD TV, coffee and tea, and toilet and bath.
- Topnotch beach facilities and services, such as a bar, spa, restaurant, butler help, baby sitting, and room service. The resort also has amenities for water sports and island activities.
- The resort's Diniwid Beach address, which is set on a majestic cliff, allows guests to enjoy spectacular scenes unavailable anywhere else in the island. Nami Resort's location is a 10-minute stroll from White Beach. The resort provides land transfer services.
To know more about this resort in Boracay, interested parties may log on http://www.namiresorts.com/
Nami Resort
Diniwid Beach
Boracay Island
Malay, Aklan, 5608
Philippines
Phone Numbers: +63-36-2886753 to 56
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse